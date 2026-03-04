Silk® Teams Up with Pro Basketball Star, Monique Billings, to Bring the Ultimate Protein-Packed Power Assist to Big Ten Fans

Silk is uniting the power of sports with the power of plants as the official plant-based beverage brand of The Big Ten Conference

Throughout the month of March, starting with the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments, Silk is powering fans with Silk Protein – a new plant-based drink with the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based milk on shelves – through smoothies, samples, prizes, and interactive experiences from the couch to the concourse.

Silk is partnering with former college athlete, Monique Billings, to create a custom Big Ten-inspired smoothie. Fans can head to Instacart for a special deal on the essentials to create their own Silk Protein Power Assist at home – whether they want to recreate the smoothie, combine with coffee for a "proffee," or enjoy straight from the glass.

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Game days have always been about cheering, connection and comfort foods. But a new generation of fans is calling a timeout on heavy, sugar-loaded staples in favor of feel-good fuel, with protein at the top of their list. As the official plant-based beverage of the Big Ten Conference and rising star in the milk aisle, Silk® Protein delivers the ultimate power assist to Big Ten fans, helping them level up their nutrition game during the basketball tournaments and beyond, with 13g of complete plant protein per serving – the highest protein content of any refrigerated plant-based milk on shelves.

Bringing that energy courtside, Silk Protein is partnering with professional basketball star, former college athlete and Silk super fan, Monique Billings, to power up fans from the court to the kitchen. The two are celebrating the Big Ten schools by kicking off the partnership with a Big Ten-inspired smoothie, product tastings, prizes, and interactive experiences at the men's and women's Big Ten Basketball Tournaments taking place this month in Chicago and Indianapolis.

"For sports fans, game day is fueled by passion for your favorite team, and what you eat and drink plays a key role in how you show up and cheer them on. We're seeing a major shift as fans, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, look for protein-packed options that help to power their health journey," said Kallie Goodwin, Plant-Based Food & Beverage Lead, Danone U.S. "As the official plant-based beverage partner of the Big Ten, we're meeting that demand head-on with the Silk Protein Power Assist program, giving fans that game day protein punch they want, powered by plants."

Silk Protein for the Assist

Silk is powering the Big Ten, bringing 13g of complete plant protein with every pour.

Big Ten fans can now cheer on their favorite teams while sipping on the Big Ten x Silk Protein Power Assist Smoothie , created in partnership with Monique Billings . Visit Instacart for the smoothie recipe and get a free bottle of Silk Protein Original or Chocolate with your Instacart order when you use code SILKPROTEIN at checkout. Offer valid starting today while supplies last, terms and conditions apply.** You can also power up with Silk Protein in your cereal bowl, coffee (hello, proffee!), or drink it straight from the glass.

To tip off the biggest month in basketball, Silk will be showing up on the concourse at the men's and women's Big Ten Basketball Tournaments to power up fans with Silk Protein tastings, prizes and interactive experiences. Fans can visit the Silk Protein booth located near Section 18 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 4-8 and near Gate 4 at the United Center in Chicago from March 10-15 to cheer on their favorite team and enjoy their own Protein Power Assist.

to power up fans with Silk Protein tastings, prizes and interactive experiences. Fans can visit the Silk Protein booth located near Section 18 in Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 4-8 and near Gate 4 at the United Center in Chicago from March 10-15 to cheer on their favorite team and enjoy their own Protein Power Assist. Ready to level up your nutrition game during the Big Ten Basketball Tournaments and beyond? Head to @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok to share how you power up with your own Silk Protein Power Assist and to stay up to date on the latest from the brand.

"As a former college athlete, I know firsthand how important it is to fuel your body with high-quality protein every day," said Monique Billings. "As a dedicated Silk fan for years, Silk Protein changed the game for me as I look to meet my wellness goals. I'm pumped to get the chance to help power up Big Ten fans and alumni for a long month of cheering and chanting for their favorite teams."

Powering Up with Silk Protein

Despite 75% of Americans saying they want to consume more protein, the protein market still shows a clear gap in plant-based offerings, with plant-based protein making up only 33% of Americans' total consumption. The newest offering from the #1 plant-based beverage brand1 – Silk Protein – is filling that gap by bringing together plant power and protein power. Each serving provides complete plant protein that's completely delicious and packed with:

13g of protein to help support strong muscles and help keep you feeling full.

3g of fiber, providing a good source for consumers.

50% less sugar* than regular dairy milk and 1/3 less sugar* than value-added conventional milk.

All 9 essential amino acids in adequate amounts, making it a complete protein.

Calcium and vitamin D to support strong bones.

Available in two delicious flavors: Original and Chocolate.

No artificial sweeteners and 130 calories per serving for Original and 140 calories for Chocolate.

To find Silk Protein at a store near you, visit the Silk product locator.

*Silk Protein Original: 4g total sugar/cup; reduced fat dairy milk: 11g total sugar/cup; value-added dairy milk: 6g total sugar/cup.

Silk Protein Chocolate: 8g total sugar/cup; reduced fat chocolate dairy milk: 24g total sugar/cup; value-added dairy milk: 12g total sugar/cup.

**Up to $8 off eligible products totaling $1 or more through one retailer on Instacart with your order, while supplies last. Limited time only. Taxes, delivery, service fees, and terms apply.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can Feel Planty Good. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, providing people with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients in delicious plant-based products that everyone can enjoy. Silk offers a broad portfolio of great-tasting options, including Silk Protein, Silk Kids, Almondmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, Oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurts. Discover plant-powered goodness and connect with Silk online at Silk.com, @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About Danone U.S.

Danone is an industry-leading food & beverage company, with a mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible. From its humble beginnings, Dannon Milk Products, Inc. was founded in the Bronx in 1942, and since then, Danone U.S. has grown to employ 5,000 dedicated American workers across more 13 U.S. manufacturing facilities in 10 states.

As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture, including its partnerships with more than 50 U.S. farms. The company supports American jobs, agriculture and health through its strong portfolio of brands that include: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK® Cold Brew Coffee, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. For more information, visit the Danone U.S. website.

SOURCE Danone U.S.