Silk Kicks Off Feel Planty Good Challenge with Star-Powered Smoothies, Inviting People to Commit to 7 Days of 7 Delicious Plant-Based Breakfasts for a Chance to Win Free Breakfast for Life

Silk is launching the Feel Planty Good Challenge to make it delicious and easy to incorporate plant-based nutrition into morning routines and turn New Year's resolutions into full year habits. The brand has teamed up with an all-star cast of foodies and fitness icons to share incredible plant-based recipes that will take kitchens by storm in January. Silk Almondmilk has the vitamins and minerals3 to set you up for an amazing morning. After spending seven mornings in a row with Silk, people won't want to wake up with anything else!

To kick off the challenge, Silk has teamed up with Vice President of Fitness Programming and Head Instructor at Peloton, Robin Arzón, superstar football player Saquon Barkley, actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens, and social media sensation Barbara "Babs" Costello of Brunch with Babs, to develop a series of personalized, mouth-watering Silk smoothie creations based on their favorite flavors and foods.

7 Days. 7 Silk Recipes. 7 Lucky Winners.

To join the challenge, simply pledge to incorporating Silk into your breakfast for seven days in a row this January and enter to win on Challenge.Silk.com for a chance to win free breakfast for life. Six other randomly selected winners will receive free breakfast for a year.4

"We want to challenge people to break free from boring breakfast routines and experience the delicious nutrition of Silk," said Surbhi Martin, Senior Vice President, Plant-Based Beverages at Danone North America. "We believe in the future of plant-based and know that so many people try the category for the first time with plant-based beverages. We wanted to add as much fun as only Silk could to start the year, and what better way than to introduce these new smoothie recipes from Vanessa, Saquon, Robin, and Babs. Whether you're already a casual user like Vanessa, a vegan like Robin or newer to the world of plant-based like Saquon, we're confident this challenge will have people feeling so planty good, they're going to want it for breakfast every day."

Hudgens, who is always looking for a tasty smoothie on-the-go, whipped up a nutrient-rich Beige Not Boring smoothie recipe.

"A solid morning routine is so important, but I usually have to do breakfast on-the-road," said Hudgens. "That's why I'm excited to partner with Silk to share my little smoothie secret. Starting the day with a plant-based, nutrient-packed breakfast helps me feel my best, and I hope it can help others too. Plus, my Beige Not Boring smoothie isn't your standard smoothie! I had a ton of fun pairing some of my favorite flavors, like maple syrup and peanut butter, with unexpected ingredients, like chickpeas, to create this delicious recipe."

Barkley's tasty, nutrient-rich Tofu Touchdown smoothie recipe gets him ready for grueling workouts on the gridiron, but with a Silk twist.

"Staying fit and strong is a year-round commitment for me, and it all starts with a good breakfast," said Barkley. "This year, I'm upping my commitment and getting in the zone with a powerhouse plant-based smoothie. I'm pumped to be teaming up with Silk for their Feel Planty Good Challenge. It makes it so easy to add nutrition into the morning. I feel like I can tackle any intense workout or challenge that comes my way."

The plant-based goodness doesn't stop there. Arzón created a refreshing new recipe, Mean Green Matcha Machine smoothie, to help people kickstart their day like a fitness pro, and Babs was inspired to create her Red Berry Crisp smoothie recipe – without all the hassle.

"I've been vegan for more than 10 years, and I'm extremely mindful of what I put in my body to power my active lifestyle," said Arzón. "Joining Silk's Feel Planty Good Challenge was a no brainer for me. Whipping up a delicious and nutritious morning smoothie is the most fun way to start the day, and I can't wait to share my recipe with you all and take on the new year stronger, together."

In addition to the star-studded line-up, Silk has partnered with Trace's Oats and Feel Good Foodie to share even more breakfast recipe inspiration to bust through the morning monotony for the full seven days – including everything from smoothies and coffee to morning oats and pancakes.

Get Ready to Feel Planty Good!

Interested in feeling that planty goodness? Head to Challenge.Silk.com to join the Silk Feel Planty Good Challenge and download the Feel Planty Good Challenge recipe list and a Silk coupon to kickstart your journey. Don't forget to stock up on these Silk staples to get started:

With Vitamins A, D and E, Silk's smooth Almondmilk has 50% more calcium than dairy milk 5 and comes in many varieties like Unsweet, Unsweet Vanilla, Original, Vanilla and Dark Chocolate.

has 50% more calcium than dairy milk and comes in many varieties like Unsweet, Unsweet Vanilla, Original, Vanilla and Dark Chocolate. Silk Protein Almondmilk is new and better than ever with 8g of complete plant protein. The brand has also expanded its Protein lineup with the addition of Silk Protein Oatmilk, with 5g of complete plant protein.

Almondmilk is new and better than ever with 8g of complete plant protein. The brand has also expanded its Protein lineup with the addition of Silk Protein Oatmilk, with 5g of complete plant protein. With 50% more calcium than dairy milk, Silk Oatmilk is creamy, dairy-free goodness that goes great in coffee and more. Silk's Oatmilk comes in Original and Extra Creamy varieties.

For more recipe inspiration to make sure you keep feeling planty good, check out @LoveMySilk on TikTok and @Silk on Instagram. For a chance to be featured on Silk channels, share your favorite Silk breakfast on TikTok and Instagram by tagging Silk and using #FeelPlantyGood.

About Silk®

With roots in Boulder since 1977, Silk believes in the power of plants to do a world of good, so people can enjoy good, feel good and do good. That's why Silk is of the land and for the land, creating better plant possibilities for all. We've got the know-how on how good plant-based can be, and that's why we keep creating better food options that everyone can enjoy. Today, we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including Almondmilk, Oatmilk, Soymilk, Cashewmilk, Coconutmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com, @Silk on Instagram and @LoveMySilk on TikTok.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/ . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america .

