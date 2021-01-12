Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC Completes Sale of BBG, Inc.

EVANSTON, Ill., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), a leading lower-middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on business, healthcare, and consumer services companies, announced today that it has completed the sale of BBG, Inc. ("BBG" or the "Company").

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dallas, TX, BBG is a national provider of commercial real estate appraisals, environmental and property assessments, and related advisory services. BBG has distinguished itself through its comprehensive set of valuation and assessment solutions, coast-to-coast footprint, and reputation for personal attention and on-time service delivery.

Silver Oak made its original investment in BBG in July 2015. During Silver Oak's ownership, BBG executed numerous strategic initiatives to strengthen and grow the business, including bolstering the management team; developing a proprietary, in-house technology platform; introducing new products to better service customers; and expanding the geographic footprint from 21 to 37 locations through acquisitions, strategic hires, and the opening of new offices in key markets.

"We are extremely proud of our partnership with the BBG management team," said Greg Barr, Managing Partner at Silver Oak. "Through meaningful investments in talent and IT infrastructure, management has established a highly scalable platform and proven acquisition growth engine that has delivered impressive top- and bottom-line growth over the last five years. BBG is well positioned for continued success, and we wish the team well as they continue to execute on the Company's strategic plan."

Chris Roach, CEO of BBG, noted, "Working together with Silver Oak, we have grown BBG into a national market leader in commercial real estate services while continuing to enhance the value we bring to our customers. We look forward to further building on this success in the future."

Deloitte Corporate Finance and Locke Lord LLP acted as financial advisor and legal counsel to the sellers, respectively.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners (www.silveroaksp.com) is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry leading business, consumer and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle.

