Silver Point Closes on $4.6 Billion of New Capital for Opportunistic Credit Investments

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global credit investing firm, today announced the successful final close of its latest opportunistic credit fund ("the Fund") at $4.6 billion in total commitments, exceeding the $4.0 billion target and more than double the size of its 2019 predecessor fund, which closed at $1.7 billion.

With a longer-locked, drawdown structure, the Fund will invest in cyclically-driven market dislocations, including traded credit and restructuring and process-oriented investments. It has a global and opportunistic mandate extending across geographies, market capitalizations, capital structures, and industries. The Fund benefits from Silver Point's successful, 22-year track record of investing across multiple credit cycles, as well as the firm's deep, integrated team of more than 320 investment and infrastructure employees.

Today, Silver Point manages more than $6 billion across its opportunistic credit funds and approximately $16 billion in special situations overall. With the close of the Fund, Silver Point manages approximately $31 billion of investable assets in total across multiple integrated strategies, including direct lending and structured credit.

Ed Mulé, Silver Point Capital's Founding Partner, Chief Executive Officer & Portfolio Manager, said, "We are grateful for the strong support we received from existing and new investors for the Fund, which will seek to capitalize on what we believe will be an attractive opportunity set in the coming years. With the new fund, which is highly complementary with our flagship hedge funds, our team will have even greater flexibility and increased scale to invest in the type of unique situations – including complex restructurings and process-oriented investments – where the firm has long been a market leader."

About Silver Point Capital

Silver Point Capital is a leading global credit investing firm. With a dedicated team of over 320 employees, the firm oversees $31 billion in assets through a comprehensive credit platform that includes direct lending, structured credit, and special situations investment strategies. Founded in 2002 by Ed Mulé and Bob O'Shea, former partners at Goldman Sachs who founded and built Goldman's direct lending business, global bank loan and Asian special situation businesses, and led its high yield bond, CLO and special situations investing businesses, Silver Point has successfully navigated multiple market cycles. For over two decades, Silver Point has been committed to generating alpha and effectively managing risk on behalf of its investors through a unified culture defined by excellence, collaboration and continuous improvement. Throughout its history, the firm has earned a reputation as a trusted and creative industry leader, consistently delivering innovative solutions to meet the needs of its business partners and investors. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

