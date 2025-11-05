Silver Point Leads Financing of Acquisition of Goodyear Chemical by Gemspring Capital

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that its Direct Lending business has served as a Joint Lead Arranger in the $450 million secured term loan financing supporting the acquisition of Goodyear Chemical, a leading producer of synthetic rubber, by Gemspring Capital Management.

Gemspring's acquisition of the Goodyear Chemical business from The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT), which was first announced in May 2025, includes two Chemical facilities in Houston and Beaumont, Texas and a related research office in Akron, Ohio. Goodyear will retain its facilities in Niagara Falls, New York, and Bayport, Texas.

Goodyear Chemical offers a broad synthetic rubber product portfolio that serves a wide range of world-class customers across North America, including many of the world's leading tire manufacturers. Goodyear Chemical's products also deliver differentiated solutions across a diverse set of end markets, including food, medical, sporting goods, thermoset plastics, adhesives, packaging, and other consumer and industrial applications.

"The Silver Point team is pleased to partner once again with Gemspring and deliver a customized financing solution that supports the next chapter of growth and innovation for Goodyear Chemical as a standalone business, building on its existing industry leadership," said Anthony DiNello, Head of Direct Lending at Silver Point Capital.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

About Silver Point

Silver Point is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 350 employees, Silver Point oversees $41 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. Silver Point's Direct Lending business delivers customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across industries. It works in close partnership with borrowers, developing a thorough understanding of their businesses and addressing a wide variety of capital needs with speed and certainty. Silver Point's flexible mandate is designed to allow clients to execute on M&A, refinancings and growth capital, among a range of transaction types. Silver Point's Direct Lending business manages over $16 billion in investable assets. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

