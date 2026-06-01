Silver Point Co-Leads $200 Million Financing for Liberty Puerto Rico Subsidiaries

GREENWICH, Conn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Point Capital, a global leader in credit investing, today announced that it has co-led a $200 million secured term loan financing for subsidiaries of Liberty Puerto Rico. The new financing will support the liquidity needs of Liberty Puerto Rico, which is a subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd. ("Liberty Latin America") (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB).

The financing is being made through existing subsidiaries of Liberty Puerto Rico under a credit facility that matures in 2030. It has a fixed interest rate of 12.0% per annum, and is secured by certain network and spectrum assets. $150 million of the new facility has been drawn and $50 million will be available over the next twelve months.

About Silver Point Capital

Silver Point Capital is a leading global credit investing firm founded in 2002. With a dedicated team of over 400 employees, Silver Point oversees over $48 billion in investable assets across a comprehensive credit platform that includes public and private investment strategies. For more information, please visit www.silverpointcapital.com.

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SOURCE Silver Point Capital