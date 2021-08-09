SilverSky Acquires Advanced Computer Solutions Group, Expands Presence in Education Sector

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the acquisition of New Jersey-based Advanced Computer Solutions Group, LLC (ACSG).

The completion of the ACSG acquisition marks the company's first in a series of planned acquisitions aimed at growing its footprint across key industries. ACSG adds a notable customer base within the education sector, including both K-12 and higher education accounts throughout the United States. ACSG has enjoyed three appearances on the Inc. 5000 list, the magazine's annual list of America's fastest-growing companies. ACSG has experienced more than 80% growth over the past three years as K-12 and Higher Education institutions have been dealing with the onslaught of complex cyber-attacks.

With more than 12 years of experience in providing educational institutions and many other organizations with highly trusted cybersecurity solutions, ACSG further deepens SilverSky's portfolio of industry-specific MDR offerings. Justin M. Jackson, former CTO/CEO at ACSG, now serves as CTO at SilverSky and will remain based in New Jersey.

"We are pleased to announce SilverSky's acquisition of ACSG and Justin's appointment as our CTO," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "Not only does the addition of ACSG bring significant relationships within the education market, but Justin's proven technological expertise also offers distinct leadership as we expand our stance as one of the most trusted MDR providers in the cybersecurity space."

"In my new role as CTO at SilverSky, I look forward to working alongside some of the great minds in our industry while building upon the company's robust and time-tested XDR and MDR offerings," Jackson said. "SilverSky enjoys the trust of many customers within industries targeted by hackers – and I hope to harness my deep technical skillset to bring more and more opportunities to add value to SilverSky customers."

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art MDR services are delivered through their SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

