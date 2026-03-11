SilverSky Appoints Cary Conrad as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Richard Dobrow Transitions from CEO and Board Head to Full-Time Board Chair

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky today announced the appointment of Cary Conrad as Chief Executive Officer. Conrad has a long track record of executive success, including leading the Americas for NTT Cyber Security and most recently served as President of SilverSky. He was also one of the original founders of a company that became SilverSky. Conrad will now lead the company's next phase of operational growth and strategic execution with a continued focus on Software and Data Science to strengthen our abilities to service our customers. Founded in the late 1990s, SilverSky has served regulated and high-consequence organizations with enterprise-grade Cyber Security. For nearly three decades SilverSky has built a reputation for operational resilience, regulatory alignment, and disciplined execution.

Richard Dobrow will transition to Chairman of the Board. In this role, Dobrow will focus on governance, long-term strategic oversight, and investor alignment.

As President, Conrad played a central role in the organization's software science and development, launching the 'Lightning' MxDR platform and positioning SilverSky's unique value proposition specifically inside of compliance-driven markets. Cary brings to this role a career of Signal Processing mathematics experience, including the mechanisms used within AI systems.

"SilverSky has always been built on operational discipline and long-term trust," said Cary Conrad, CEO of SilverSky. "Many of our customers operate under formal regulatory and audit pressures. They require clarity, accountability, and measurable risk reduction. Our focus remains steady: operate effectively, strengthen posture over time, and execute with consistency. We will continue our mission using AI systems to increase our quest for better Detection, Response and Service for our customers. We are in a unique position to offer both security and compliance to the small and midsize marketplace, especially within regulated organizations."

Dobrow added, "This transition ensures continuity while sharpening executive focus. Cary has demonstrated the leadership and operational rigor required to guide SilverSky forward. My transition to Board Chair allows me to concentrate fully on governance and long-term investment strategy as the company enters its next stage of growth."

SilverSky remains focused on sustained operational maturity, disciplined expansion, and long-term value creation for customers, partners, and investors.

SilverSky is a highly established cybersecurity partner delivering Professional Services, Managed Security Services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response (MxDR). With decades of experience serving regulated and compliance-driven organizations, SilverSky operates as an extension of customer teams, providing 24x7 monitoring, advanced analytics, advisory guidance, and long-term operational ownership.

