SilverSky Formalizes "Compliance ≠ Security" Position as Regulatory and Cyber Risk Pressures Intensify

New industry perspective highlights the gap between audit readiness and continuously operated security

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a trusted cybersecurity partner with nearly three decades of experience securing regulated organizations, today launched its Compliance ≠ Security campaign, highlighting a growing issue for regulated and audit-driven businesses: compliance frameworks define required minimum standards, but they do not always deliver the continuous monitoring, detection, and response necessary to reduce cyber risk.

Compliance defines minimum standards. Security reduces risk through continuous monitoring, detection, and response. SilverSky bridges the gap between the two.

As organizations face rising audit demands, greater cyber insurance scrutiny, and a more persistent threat environment, many continue to treat compliance as a measure of security. SilverSky's position is that the two are related, but not interchangeable.

"Compliance is important, but it is not the same as security," said Cary Conrad, CEO. "Compliance establishes the baseline. Security is the day-to-day operational discipline required to protect the business. Monitoring, detection, response, and continuous improvement are what close the gap between what is documented and what is truly defended."

That distinction matters for organizations operating under frameworks such as FFIEC, NCUA, HIPAA, PCI DSS, CMMC, SOC 2, and ISO. These frameworks provide structure and accountability, but they do not operate security programs. They do not investigate suspicious activity, validate controls in real time, or respond to active threats.

With roots dating back to the late 1990s, SilverSky has spent nearly 30 years helping regulated organizations reduce risk and strengthen resilience. Today, the company delivers that support through three integrated service pillars: Professional Services, Managed Security Services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response, or MXDR.

Together, those services help organizations assess risk, align programs to regulatory requirements, operate critical controls, and improve their ability to detect and respond to threats with greater speed and context.

"Too many organizations are still secure on paper but exposed in practice," said Bruce Wirt, Silversky's Chief Revenue Officer. "They may have the documentation, the policies, and the tools in place; however, if those controls are not being actively operated, monitored, and improved, significant risk may remain. The market needs a clearer understanding of the difference between compliance status and operational security readiness."

SilverSky also sees the issue playing out across the partner channel. As partners work with customers facing growing audit pressure and higher expectations for demonstrable security maturity, they need a practical way to address both compliance alignment and operational protection. SilverSky enables partners to deliver cybersecurity outcomes that support both, without requiring them to build and operate a full SOC on their own.

Through flexible engagement models, advisory support, managed security services, and MXDR, SilverSky helps partners strengthen customer trust, expand their security relevance, and deliver long-term value beyond point-in-time compliance.

SilverSky's message is not that compliance is unimportant. It is that compliance alone is insufficient. Organizations need to satisfy regulatory expectations while also maintaining the operational readiness to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in the real world.

To learn more about SilverSky's Compliance ≠ Security perspective and how the company helps organizations and partners close the gap between audit readiness and operational security, visit https://www.complianceisntsecurity.com.

About SilverSky

SilverSky is a trusted, multi-service cybersecurity partner with nearly three decades of experience securing regulated and high-consequence organizations. Through Professional Services, Managed Security Services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response, SilverSky helps organizations assess risk, strengthen defenses, and operate security with confidence. SilverSky works as a long-term partner and extension of customer teams, combining compliance-aligned expertise, operational discipline, and flexible service delivery to reduce risk and support stronger security outcomes.

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SOURCE SilverSky