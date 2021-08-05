SilverSky Inks Reseller Agreement with PatientLock

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced it signed a reseller partnership agreement with Overland Park, Kansas-based PatientLock.

The agreement enables PatientLock to include SilverSky's MDR technologies within its own cybersecurity offerings designed exclusively for medical groups and hospitals. These services will be made available to PatientLock's distribution network of more than 20,000 medical practices nationwide. With a deep background in the healthcare market spanning more than 40 years, PatientLock understands the market's needs and ensures organizations' Protected Health Information is secure, while also helping to ensure they meet complex compliance requirements.

"We're pleased to partner with SilverSky to further boost the capabilities of our MDR offerings," said Jim Ford, founder of PatientLock. "We pride ourselves on providing small and medium-sized healthcare organizations with the same top-notch cybersecurity technologies and services that you find in the nation's largest medical settings. This partnership with SilverSky underscores that commitment to continually strengthen our protection stance so that our customers can focus on delivering great care to their patients."

"As one of the latest companies to include SilverSky MDR offerings within specialized, industry-specific services, PatientLock is armed with the added expertise and the latest technologies to ensure optimal levels of security," said Richard Dobrow, CEO at SilverSky. "We're pleased to work with PatientLock to provide powerful cybersecurity for often underserved healthcare organizations, and their patients."

About PatientLock

PatientLock is the brainchild of former EMR-industry executives combined with world-class cybersecurity talent, designed to make military-grade cybersecurity technology and services, purpose-built for healthcare, affordable to any size of healthcare organization. PatientLock features a powerful front-end to provide users with real-time visibility into their security posture and backed by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Center to monitor for and react to threats. PatientLock is distributed nationally by a network of managed-IT organizations supporting several thousand healthcare organizations. Visit www.patientlock.net.

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risk as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art MDR services are delivered through their SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

