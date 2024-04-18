SilverSky raised an inside round to expand its 2024 global go-to-market strategy and further enhance its market-leading Managed xDR Platform

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky, a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed extended detection and response (MxDR) services, announced that it has closed funding agreements with existing investment partners to further develop its global markets.

The round was led by SQN Venture Partners along with other existing shareholders. "SilverSky has established itself during their 27 years of operations, as a benchmark in the Cybersecurity world" says Ryan McCalley, Managing Partner and Founder of SQN Venture Partners. "We have been an investor in SilverSky for over 3 years and are very happy with the development of their business and we look forward to continuing to support their growth in the years to come."

In addition to expanding the Company's capabilities to deliver its cutting-edge cybersecurity platform to the mid-market, the new round will be used to expand the company's 2024 go-to-market strategy. "The market has recognized our ability to deliver successful, outcome-based solutions for our MxDR service as evidenced by our addition of over 200 new customer logos during 2023. We are excited to have such solid support from our investor base and look forward to announcing further enhancements to our market-leading MxDR platform in the coming year", said Richard Dobrow, CEO of SilverSky.

SQN Venture Partners was founded in 2015 by serial entrepreneurs and seasoned finance professionals to creatively utilize alternative debt financing structures to help grow and scale the next generation of early to mid-stage transformative companies.

About SilverSky

Medium-sized enterprises face the same cybersecurity threats, compliance mandates, and business risks as Fortune 500 companies. SilverSky is a leader in enabling these companies to meet regulatory requirements, proactively respond to threats, and rapidly reduce risk. State-of-the-art Managed xDR services are delivered through its SOCs, which were developed based on military-grade security, and are powered by the latest integrated technology. SilverSky has more than 20 years of operational success defending thousands of customers in some of the most demanding and regulated industry sectors. Visit www.silversky.com.

Company Contact:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

SilverSky

[email protected]

SOURCE SilverSky