Silverview Credit Partners Optimizes Investment Operations with Broadridge's Private Debt Portfolio Management Solution

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As investor demand for private debt and direct lending investments grows, Silverview Credit Partners has optimized its technology capabilities to support this asset class with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's. (NYSE: BR) Sentry Portfolio Management solution. This technology will enable Silverview Credit Partners to achieve greater operational efficiencies and increase transparency in its portfolio management activities for its direct lending business.

"Through the partnership with Broadridge and their innovative Sentry cloud-based solution, we are able to customize, automate and streamline our portfolio management, reporting and loan administration process to scale and support the ongoing growth of our business," said Garrett Yuan Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer at Silverview Credit Partners. "This enhancement is helping us meet the growing reporting demands of our investment team, borrowers and investors, and has had a valuable impact on our day-to-day operations."

"There is a surge in interest in direct lending, and especially among private credit firms, it has caused a more urgent focus on modernizing legacy investment management systems so organizations can efficiently scale," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International and Head of Asset Management Solutions. "Broadridge is thrilled that Silverview Credit Partners has chosen Sentry to build the infrastructure to help them scale their business for front, middle and back-office functionality, and gain greater visibility into the investment management lifecycle."

Broadridge's Sentry cloud-based technology supports private debt investment and portfolio management processes, enabling firms to increase control and efficiently strengthen investment decision workflows and deal performance. The scalable platform provides an integrated approach to tracking private debt investment as well as syndicated loan markets in real time. Sentry supports firms' compliance, operations, research and pipeline management through analysis of hypothetical trade scenarios, dynamic waterfall projections, loan administration and data aggregation across strategies, portfolios and assets.

About Silverview Credit Partners

Silverview Credit Partners was founded in 2015 by former senior team members of the UBS Legacy Investment Bank. Silverview Credit Partners focuses on identifying overlooked fundamental value in primarily illiquid, special, private situation, and lower middle market loans. Silverview Credit Partners, specializes in debt transactions between $10mm and $30mm and assesses each situation on a case-by-case basis to develop a strategy that fits the borrower's needs. As of September 30, 2023, Silverview has closed 90 transactions. Learn more at www.silverviewcredit.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

