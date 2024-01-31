Silverview Credit Partners Optimizes Investment Operations with Broadridge's Private Debt Portfolio Management Solution

News provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

31 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

Broadridge's Sentry solution to streamline and further automate Silverview's private credit investment processes

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As investor demand for private debt and direct lending investments grows, Silverview Credit Partners has optimized its technology capabilities to support this asset class with global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc's. (NYSE: BR) Sentry Portfolio Management solution. This technology will enable Silverview Credit Partners to achieve greater operational efficiencies and increase transparency in its portfolio management activities for its direct lending business.

"Through the partnership with Broadridge and their innovative Sentry cloud-based solution, we are able to customize, automate and streamline our portfolio management, reporting and loan administration process to scale and support the ongoing growth of our business," said Garrett Yuan Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Compliance Officer at Silverview Credit Partners. "This enhancement is helping us meet the growing reporting demands of our investment team, borrowers and investors, and has had a valuable impact on our day-to-day operations."

"There is a surge in interest in direct lending, and especially among private credit firms, it has caused a more urgent focus on modernizing legacy investment management systems so organizations can efficiently scale," said Mike Sleightholme, President of Broadridge International and Head of Asset Management Solutions. "Broadridge is thrilled that Silverview Credit Partners has chosen Sentry to build the infrastructure to help them scale their business for front, middle and back-office functionality, and gain greater visibility into the investment management lifecycle."

Broadridge's Sentry cloud-based technology supports private debt investment and portfolio management processes, enabling firms to increase control and efficiently strengthen investment decision workflows and deal performance. The scalable platform provides an integrated approach to tracking private debt investment as well as syndicated loan markets in real time. Sentry supports firms' compliance, operations, research and pipeline management through analysis of hypothetical trade scenarios, dynamic waterfall projections, loan administration and data aggregation across strategies, portfolios and assets.

About Silverview Credit Partners

Silverview Credit Partners was founded in 2015 by former senior team members of the UBS Legacy Investment Bank. Silverview Credit Partners focuses on identifying overlooked fundamental value in primarily illiquid, special, private situation, and lower middle market loans. Silverview Credit Partners, specializes in debt transactions between $10mm and $30mm and assesses each situation on a case-by-case basis to develop a strategy that fits the borrower's needs. As of September 30, 2023, Silverview has closed 90 transactions. Learn more at www.silverviewcredit.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with over $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. In addition, Broadridge's technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of on average more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is a part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about Broadridge, please visit www.broadridge.com.

Media contact:

Matthew Luongo
Prosek Partners
+1 646-818-9279
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Also from this source

LTX by Broadridge Announces Four New Patents Covering Fixed Income Trading Innovations

LTX by Broadridge Announces Four New Patents Covering Fixed Income Trading Innovations

LTX, a subsidiary of global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced that it has been awarded four new patents ...

Broadridge Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Review Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on February 1, 2024

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is scheduled to release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Thursday,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Financial Technology

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.