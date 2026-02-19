SilverVox Film + Music Festival Opens Submissions for Inaugural 2026 Festival

A New East Coast Creative Destination Launches June 18–21, 2026 in Downtown Frederick, Maryland

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The SilverVox Film + Music Festival has officially opened submissions for its inaugural 2026 event, inviting filmmakers, musicians, and bold creative voices to help launch what aims to become the East Coast's next major cultural gathering.

Taking place June 18–21, 2026, SilverVox will transform historic Downtown Frederick into a walkable, multi-venue festival featuring film premieres, live music, immersive performances, industry conversations, and late-night programming.

SilverVox Music Festival

From red carpet premieres and national music acts to emerging local voices, SilverVox will transform Frederick into a creative hub for artists and audiences from across the region and beyond.

FILM: Narrative, documentary, short, experimental, animated, and genre films are welcome. SilverVox is especially seeking bold theatrical work meant to be experienced with a live audience including After Dark and Midnight selections.

MUSIC: Bands, solo artists, composers, and sonic innovators are invited to perform across venues ranging from intimate listening rooms to larger stages. From national touring artists to breakout regional acts, SilverVox will create a dynamic soundtrack across the entire city.

IDEAS: SilverVox is also accepting proposals for talks, panels, and workshops exploring filmmaking, music, and creative entrepreneurship. Artists don't just perform here they engage.

SilverVox is organized in part by the teams behind Frederick's long-running 72 Film Fest and Frederick Film Festival and builds on a proven creative foundation while expanding to include national and international talent.

Submissions are open now through March 21, 2026.

Submission details and entry information are available at: www.SilverVoxFest.com

Festival Dates: June 18–21, 2026

Location: Downtown Frederick, Maryland

SOURCE SilverVox