SilverVox Film & Music Festival Unveils Venues for 2026 Inaugural Event

Nine locations in Downtown Frederick to anchor celebration of movies, music, and performing arts this June.

FREDERICK, Md., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverVox Film & Music Festival, a multi-day celebration bringing film premieres, live music, and performing arts to Downtown Frederick and beyond, today announced nine venues that will host festival events throughout the weekend of June 18-21, marking the largest coordinated film and music event in Frederick's history.

The venues, located in and around the City of Frederick, range from intimate setups for workshops and speaking engagements all the way to large performing arts centers for headliners. The list of venues includes:

SilverVox Film & Music Festival

Weinberg Center for the Arts and New Spire Arts - The Weinberg Center for the Arts and New Spire Arts are two of the region's premier performing arts venues, offering a diverse lineup of film, music, dance, theater, and family programming. Housed in the historic Tivoli movie theater, the Weinberg Center provides world-class entertainment while preserving its rich architectural heritage. Just steps away, New Spire Arts serves as a dynamic space for intimate performances and community engagement. Both venues are committed to making the arts accessible and affordable, with support from the City of Frederick, the Maryland State Arts Council, Plamondon Hospitality Partners, and other corporate and individual donors.

Maryland Ensemble Theater (MET) - Since 1997 MET has been a staple of Frederick's theatre and art scene, offering the local community a hearty schedule of plays, improv, and activities inspiring patrons to feel more, think deeper, and laugh longer. The MET offers a perfect setting for festival workshops, talks, and performances.

YMCA Ausherman Arts Center (YAAC) - Known for commitment to community, the YMCA Ausherman Arts Center has enriched the lives of Frederick residents for years with a variety of engaging programs in music, cooking, dance, theater, STEM, and more. Inspired by the Y's greater mission to "build a healthy spirit, mind, and body" YAAC will host a series of talks/podcasts, workshops, and educational and children's programming within its 20,000 sq ft of space in Downtown Frederick.

Delaplaine Arts Center - Reflecting its vision that "everyone deserves art," The Delaplaine Arts Center in historic downtown Frederick provides the region with educational opportunities and experiences in the visual arts through classes in a variety of media, free admission to changing exhibitions in seven galleries, and engaging public programs throughout the year.

Warehouse Cinemas - Warehouse Cinemas is a cornerstone of Frederick's modern filmgoing experience with a conviction that cinema is best enjoyed together. The ten-screen theater complex blends state-of-the-art presentation with a premium food and bar experience that appeals to moviegoers of all ages. During the festival, Warehouse will host a range of films including a late-night series centered on horror, cult, and genre-driven films built for the big screen.Sky Stage - Frederick Arts Council's Sky Stage is a unique open-air performance space framed by the walls of one of Downtown Frederick's oldest buildings. Featuring a sustainable sculpture that spirals ribbons of plants through stonework dating back to before the American Revolution, Sky Stage isn't just a venue, it's a living work of art and a nod to Frederick's storied history.

The Frederick Center - Founded in 2012 to provide support for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Transforming a circa 1871 church into a safe haven, TFC fosters a sense of belonging and well-being through weekly support groups, art exhibitions, social events, curated movie nights, fairs, and crafting.

7th Sister - With a central Market Street location in the heart of Downtown Frederick, 7th Sister is so much more than a sought-after destination for locally sourced food and drink; it's an acclaimed hotspot for artists, filmmakers, and audiences looking to connect beyond the screen and stage. The restaurant will serve as home to Vox House, an exclusive 50-seat theater on the second floor that will host a mix of screenings, industry talks, parties, and other special events.

More Venues will be announced as the Fest draws near.

"We couldn't be more proud to partner with local institutions that share our principle that creativity connects us all," said Carrie Delente, Executive Director. "SilverVox Film & Music Festival is about turning an entire city into a stage for creativity. Frederick already has the energy, the venues, and the community we're bringing it all together into something that invites discovery, connection, and unforgettable experiences.

The full program of festival screenings, performers, and speakers will be announced in the coming weeks, with VIP passes available now and Day Passes/General Tickets available soon after. The festival is supported through partnerships with local arts institutions, community organizations, and regional collaborators. Join the official SilverVox Film & Music Festival mailing list at https://silvervoxfest.com/.

About SilverVox Film & Music Festival

SilverVox Film & Music Festival is a four-day collision of independent film, live music, talks, and creative energy taking place June 18-21, 2026, across the theaters, venues, and streets of Downtown Frederick, MD. It's a festival built for discovery: dark rooms, loud stages, unexpected conversations, and stories that stay with you long after the lights come up.

SilverVox Film & Music Festival is produced by SilverVox, a nonprofit arts organization focused on amplifying independent voices and building experiences where filmmakers, musicians, artists and audiences meet on equal ground.

SOURCE SilverVox