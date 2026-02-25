SiMa.ai and STIGA S.p.A. Announce Strategic Partnership in Physical AI

Collaboration unlocks new real-time, efficient and class-leading AI solutions for robotic lawn mowers

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- STIGA S.p.A., the leading European manufacturer and distributor of garden machinery and equipment, and SiMa Technologies Inc., the Physical AI company, today announced a strategic partnership to bring AI-powered solutions to robotic lawn mowers. STIGA will lead the industry with real-time decision-making on an ultra-low-latency and power-draw platform from SiMa, providing a scalable solution architecture for all robotic lawn mower products — domestic and commercial.

(Photo courtesy of SiMa.ai/STIGA) From left to right: SiMa.ai Founder and CEO Krishna Rangasayee and STIGA CEO Sean Robinson

STIGA has established itself as a leader in lawn and garden technology, known for combining engineering excellence with practical, user-friendly design. From classic lawn mowers to state-of-the-art autonomous robotic solutions, STIGA continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering products that set the standards for precision, performance, and reliability in the industry.

Emerging technologies like Physical AI are transforming the capabilities of autonomous devices. By embedding intelligence directly into machines, Physical AI enables devices to perceive, decide, and act independently in real-world environments. For STIGA's robotic lawn mowers, this represents the potential for even smarter, more adaptive, and highly efficient operation. SiMa.ai is a leader in this field, providing low-power machine-learning system-on-chip (MLSoC) platforms and software that enable intelligent edge devices to run advanced AI workloads efficiently, without the need for high power consumption — a key requirement in a consumer device.

"This partnership represents a major step forward in delivering real-world AI to edge devices," said Krishna Rangasayee, founder and CEO of SiMa.ai. "By joining forces with STIGA, we're removing the traditional complexity of edge AI and empowering STIGA with solutions that perform effortlessly — without compromise."

STIGA's leadership in autonomous garden solutions, combined with the advancements of Physical AI and the sophisticated hardware and software platforms from SiMa.ai, is shaping the next generation of smart outdoor equipment. These technologies demonstrate how autonomous devices can operate with greater precision, responsiveness, and efficiency, setting a new standard for intelligent machinery.

"At STIGA, innovation is at the heart of everything we do," commented Sean Robinson, CEO of STIGA S.p.A. "Partnering with SiMa.ai allows us to push the boundaries of what autonomous machinery can achieve. By integrating Physical AI into our robotic lawn mowers, we're delivering a new benchmark of intelligence and performance. How the robot senses, decides, and operates lies firmly within STIGA's capabilities and expertise. The way these operations are delivered with low power consumption is where SiMa.ai technology truly excels — allowing the robots to achieve much more with the battery power available. This results in lighter, more efficient, and cost-effective intelligence. It's a great example of what two experts in their fields can achieve through engineering-driven collaboration. And the real winner is the robot owner, who gets significantly more use from their machine."

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a pioneer in edge AI computing, developing innovative platforms that enable intelligent applications at the edge. The company's Modalix platform delivers exceptional AI performance with industry-leading energy efficiency, making advanced AI capabilities accessible across diverse industries and applications such as robotics, smart vision, autonomous systems, and beyond. Founded by seasoned technology veterans, SiMa.ai is headquartered in San Jose, California. For more information, visit www.sima.ai .

About STIGA S.p.A.

STIGA Group ranks among the leading European manufacturers and distributors of garden machinery and equipment. The Group consists of five brands, which together represent over 90 years of experience in the industry: In addition to the premium brand STIGA, the Group includes the brands Alpina, Mountfield, Castelgarden, and Atco. STIGA Group sells more than one million gardening machines every year and operates in 87 countries worldwide; with a workforce of more than 1,300 people, STIGA has three production plants in Italy, Slovakia, and China. The Group also has 15 sales offices throughout Europe. www.stiga.com.

Media Contacts

SiMa.ai

[email protected]

Martina Schiavon

[email protected]

SOURCE SiMa.ai