SiMa.ai Secures Strategic Investment from Micron to Scale High-Performance, Power-Efficient Physical AI

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI, today announced a strategic investment from Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), strengthening its ability to scale production-ready, high-performance Physical AI solutions for real-world intelligent systems. The investment deepens the companies' collaboration around tightly integrated compute and memory architectures designed to deliver exceptional performance-per-watt for edge applications including robotics, autonomous systems, and industrial automation.

Physical AI — where real world, physical systems perceive, reason, and act in real-time — requires memory architectures that balance high bandwidth with extreme power efficiency. To solve this, SiMa.ai's Modalix™ MLSoC™ leverages a sophisticated memory hierarchy to support complex workloads, including Large Language Models (LLMs) and Vision Language Models (VLMs) at the edge.

Scaling Physical AI – realizing these capabilities in real world intelligent infrastructure — demands hardware-software co-optimization to extract maximum performance-per-watt and decrease time to market for global customers. SiMa.ai has integrated Micron's industry-leading LPDDR5X memory into the SiMa.ai Modalix MLSoC platform, a combination delivering superior bandwidth efficiency and power optimization for robotics, autonomous vehicles, and smart industrial systems.

Customers can get started today with SiMa.ai SoMs (System-on-Modules) featuring Micron memory. SiMa.ai's SoM fits seamlessly into existing platforms designed for robotics, industrial automation and autonomous vehicles, providing an immediate high-performance path from prototype to production.

"Physical AI places extraordinary demands on memory and Micron's LPDDR5X technology is the ideal memory foundation for our Modalix MLSoC," said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. "By merging SiMa.ai's purpose-built Physical AI solutions with Micron's industry-leading memory, we deliver unprecedented levels of performance and power efficiency. This hardware synergy, combined with the flexibility of our Palette™ software, allows our customers to deploy complex AI at the edge with ease."

"Physical AI requires a new approach to memory architectures that balance high bandwidth with power efficiency, enabling systems to perceive, reason, and act in real-time," said Andrew Byrnes, Director of Venture Capital at Micron. "We're investing in SiMa.ai and believe they are extremely well positioned in the Physical AI era with a purpose-built MLSoC platform that delivers unparalleled performance at low power and scales across a wide variety of Physical AI applications."

About SiMa.ai Technology Partnerships

Micron's investment expands SiMa.ai's established ecosystem of technology partners, which includes Arm, Cerence AI, L&T Technology Services Limited, Synopsys, TSMC, and Wind River. Leveraging Micron's deep relationships across the semiconductor supply chain, this investment further cements the Modalix platform as the industry's most comprehensively validated Physical AI solution.

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency, and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision, and healthcare, SiMa.ai is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

SOURCE SiMa.ai