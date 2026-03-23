SiMa.ai Introduces Modalix PCIe HHHL Card, Purpose-Built to Support LLMs for Industrial PCs and Edge Server Physical AI Applications

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa.ai, a leader in Physical AI solutions, today announced the Modalix™ PCIe HHHL Card, the newest addition to its Modalix product portfolio, developed in partnership with Advantech. Purpose-built for the demands of Physical AI, the card doubles the performance of its predecessor to support complex multimodal models and LLMs at the edge. By utilizing a standard Half-Height, Half-Length form factor, the card provides a scalable path for industrial PCs to execute real-time vision reasoning in power-constrained environments.

Key Benefits of the Modalix PCIe HHHL Card:

Optimized for Physical AI workloads including LLMs and vision-language models, running at under 10W. Future-proof architecture supports CNNs and LLMs for maximum workload flexibility.

Expanded application capability with direct GMSL camera interfaces and Ethernet connectivity.

Maximizes throughput and eliminates host CPU overhead by having the entire AI application run Modalix MLSoC

Effortless AI enablement for both legacy and new commercial and industrial IPC deployments. Adds vision-based reasoning AI with no system redesign required.

Supports 16 video channels, ideal for cost- and power-sensitive deployments in smart retail, manufacturing, transportation and defense applications.

SiMa.ai' strategic partner, Brian Wilson, AVP of Sales at Advantech, said "SiMa.ai's Modalix PCIe card redefines what's possible for industrial AI inference at the edge. In a standard HHHL PCIe form factor, it operates entirely within the PCIe slot power budget — requiring no auxiliary power connector or dedicated active cooling. It also integrates seamlessly into our industrial IPC platforms to deliver efficient, real-time AI processing for real-world applications."

"As customer needs evolve, we are committed to delivering solutions that make AI adoption both practical and power efficient," said Durga Peddireddy, VP Product Management & Partnerships at SiMa.ai. "The Modalix PCIe HHHL Card breaks down integration barriers by bringing Physical AI capabilities to both new and legacy IPC infrastructure at exceptionally low power. With direct GMSL camera interfaces and Ethernet connectivity, the entire application runs on the Modalix MLSoC, freeing the host system and delivering the performance, channel density, and power efficiency to meet our customer's demand."

Availability

Samples of the Modalix PCIe HHHL Cards are available now and general availability will launch in Q2. Cards are offered in both commercial and industrial temperature variants with 8GB and 16GB memory options. Secure your card today at https://bit.ly/sima-pcie

About SiMa.ai

SiMa.ai is a leader in Physical AI, delivering a purpose-built, software-centric platform that brings best-in-class performance, power efficiency and ease of use to Physical AI applications. Focused on scaling Physical AI across robotics, automotive, industrial automation, aerospace & defense, smart vision and healthcare, SiMa.ai is led by seasoned technologists and backed by top-tier investors. Headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more at www.sima.ai.

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SOURCE SiMa.ai