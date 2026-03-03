SiMa.ai Named to Forbes' Best Startup Employers for Fourth Consecutive Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SiMa.ai , a pioneer in Physical AI solutions, today announced it has been named to Forbes' 2026 America's Best Startup Employers list for the fourth consecutive year. The recognition comes as the company advances the industry's shift to Physical AI – where intelligence is embedded into devices – enabling machines to move beyond sensing and inference to actively understanding and shaping their environments with unprecedented efficiency.

"Physical AI is transitioning from theory to the real world, and SiMa.ai is proud to lead that charge through the collaborative innovation of our team," said Krishna Rangasayee, CEO and founder of SiMa.ai. "Being recognized by Forbes for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our mission-driven culture. Our team's passion is what allows us to push the boundaries of technology and bring our vision of software-centric Physical AI to life."

This recognition follows a transformative year of technical milestones driven by SiMa.ai's world-class engineering team. Central to this momentum is the full-scale production and worldwide availability of Modalix , the company's second generation MLSoC. As the industry's first purpose-built platform for multi-modal and generative AI at the edge, Modalix provides the high-performance, power-efficient foundation required for the next frontier of Physical AI.

The company also forged strategic partnerships, including a collaboration with Cerence AI to bring low‑power conversational AI to automotive applications, and expanded its long‑standing work with Synopsys – most recently announcing an integrated automotive Physical AI capability to accelerate AI‑ready SoC development for next‑generation vehicles.

Presented by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, America's Best Startup Employers 2026 highlights the top-performing startups in the U.S. The ranking was based on a defined set of KPIs related to company growth and workplace satisfaction. Statista analyzed more than 7 million data points from over 20,000 eligible companies, of which 2,700 qualified for in-depth evaluation. Ultimately, only 500 employers made the final list. Each company was assessed across three key criteria: Employer Reputation, Employee Satisfaction, and Company Growth.

