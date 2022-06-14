Sime Darby Motors partners with Syncron to Accelerate the Digitalization of its Automotive Spare Parts Processes

Increased parts availability, fill rates, and inventory control enable leading Malaysian auto distributor to exceed customer expectations while advancing its aftermarket business

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sime Darby Motors Malaysia has teamed up with Syncron to optimize service parts inventory and to accelerate the digitalization of spare parts processes for its Ford and Hyundai branches.

Syncron Inventory™ eliminates the need to manage aftermarket parts inventory using a manual Suggested Order Quantity (SOQ) system. The system effectively automates and enhances inventory management processes to improve working capital and, ultimately, maximize customer satisfaction.

"When we set out to find a new inventory partner, we looked for a powerful solution that can help us navigate today's complex supply chain landscape," said Alan Scott Gascoyne, Head of Aftersales for Retail and Distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia. "Syncron stood out for its depth of stock visibility, real-time insights, and intelligent AI-powered recommendations that identify opportunities for us to adjust inventory levels and improve spend. In short, Syncron Inventory empowers our teams to deliver the highest service levels with the lowest possible inventory."

Sime Darby Motors Malaysia also selected Syncron Inventory for its proven success in:

Increasing revenue through better fill rates

Reducing costs by eliminating excess stock and reducing rush orders

Improving customer satisfaction ratings by delivering a better customer experience with increased parts availability

"As one of the key players in the automotive industry, Sime Darby Motors Malaysia has always been committed to pursuing excellence as we strive to provide world-class services to our customers. This collaboration is a good example of how we consistently innovate and leverage our technology partners to ensure greater efficiencies are achieved," said Jeffrey Gan, Managing Director, Retail and Distribution at Sime Darby Motors Malaysia.

"Sime Darby Motors Malaysia has built its reputation on dependable service, and we're honored to work as a trusted partner to ensure they're able to deliver on their promise to customers while remaining competitive through the most efficient and intelligent inventory management possible," said Anneliese Schulz, chief sales officer at Syncron. "We couldn't ask for a better partner and look forward to supporting their aftermarket success for years to come."

About Syncron

Syncron empowers leading manufacturers and distributors to capitalize on the world's new service economy. We improve aftermarket business profitability, optimize working capital, increase customer loyalty, and enable our customers to successfully transition to future service-driven business models. With industry-leading investments in AI and ML, Syncron offers the first innovative, customer-endorsed, complete end-to-end intelligent Service Lifecycle Management solution portfolio. Delivered on Syncron's Connected Service Experience (CSX) platform, our solutions encompass service parts inventory, price, equipment uptime, warranty, service contract, and field service management. It's no secret that world's top brands trust Syncron, the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more information, visit syncron.com.

About Sime Darby Motors

Sime Darby Motors is one of the leading automotive groups in Asia Pacific, representing luxury brand such as BMW, Rolls-Royce, Jaguar, Land Rover and Porsche to broad appeal market brands including Ford and Hyundai, as well as commercial vehicles. Sime Darby Motors is actively involved in all facets of the automotive business – from importation and assembly, to distribution, retail and rental. Its retail operations feature some of the best and latest state-of-the-art facilities in the region. In Malaysia, Sime Darby Motors operates 29 dealerships representing the BMW, MINI, Hyundai, Ford, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, Volvo, and Auto Selection brands.

SOURCE Syncron