SIMMI SINGH JOINS BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD OF MASSACHUSETTS AS CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

20 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Singh brings extensive experience in organizational and leadership development to Massachusetts' leading health plan

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmi Singh has joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts ("Blue Cross") as chief people officer and executive vice president, responsible for organizational effectiveness and leading the company's people and culture strategy.

"Simmi is an incredible leader who has worked with companies around the globe to bring in the right people at the right time to create amazing teams and organizations," said Sarah Iselin, Blue Cross' president and CEO. "She understands, so deeply, the intersection of leadership, culture, mentorship, and talent and how together they deliver business results. I am thrilled Simmi is bringing her decades of experience and insight to Blue Cross."

Singh joined the company in 2024 after a fifteen-year career at Egon Zehnder, a global organization focused on leadership, professional development and corporate governance. She helped found and lead the firm's professional services and digital health work across North America and helped launch the firm's presence in Washington D.C. Singh is an expert on governance and leadership development, having counseled investors, founders and boards on governance matters, board appointments and CEO successions.

Earlier in her career, Singh served as Chief Talent Officer at Snap, Inc. and served in management and market leadership roles at CNA and Cognizant. She began her career as a management consultant at Booz Allen and Ernst & Young.

Singh has served as senior advisor on health innovation to the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, and in governance roles as director and chair at the Center of Health Information Management and as director at the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society.

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime to join an incredible team and mission-driven organization known across the country as a leader in making health care better," Singh said. "I'm incredibly energized to nurture and lift up all of our associates so that together we can advance our mission to show up for everyone like they're the only one."

About Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (bluecrossma.org) is a community-focused, tax-paying, not-for-profit health plan headquartered in Boston. We are committed to showing up for everyone like they're the only one and guiding our members to the exceptional health care they deserve – affordably, equitably and seamlessly. In keeping with our commitment, we are rated among the nation's best health plans for member satisfaction and quality. Connect with us on FacebookTwitterYouTube, and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts

