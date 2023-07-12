Simmons Bank Promotes Three Veteran Bankers to Lead Nashville Metro Market Business Units

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons Bank announces the promotion of three veteran bankers to lead business units in the Nashville Metro Market. Martin Schrodt was promoted to director of market development overseeing business development and business banking. John Martelle was promoted to commercial banking president, leading commercial, medical, professional, sports and entertainment banking. Tom Lathrop was promoted to commercial banking president leading the commercial real estate division in middle Tennessee.

"Each of these bankers have strong track records of success and bring a vast amount of knowledge and experience to their leadership roles," said Paul Craig, Nashville metro division president for Simmons Bank. "These leaders bring a positive outlook and a nurturing approach to their job every day. The way they coach their teams, the way they interact with their clients with passion and integrity embodies the culture we create to serve our customers at Simmons Bank."

Schrodt is a 28-year veteran of banking and has overseen multiple lines of business including retail, private and business banking, mortgage, credit card businesses and customer call centers. During his career, he has been a part of building and implementing two branch revitalization projects building new lines of business for Simmons Bank. 

Martelle began his banking career 30 years ago in North Carolina. His range of leadership experience includes retail and business banking, credit risk, commercial banking and private banking. Martelle is an alum of North Carolina State University where he was an All-American swimmer and team captain.

Lathrop began his banking career nearly a decade ago honing his skills in commercial real estate. He joined Simmons Bank in July 2022 where his financial analysis expertise and experience in complex commercial real estate transactions promoted him to commercial banking president. Lathrop is an alum of Iowa State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business.

Simmons Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC), a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends for 114 consecutive years. Simmons Bank operates 231 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank oﬀers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes' as one of "America's Best Midsize Employer" and among the "World's Best Banks" for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on Twitter or by visiting our newsroom.

