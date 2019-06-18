Simon Britton Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Healthcare Group

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Simon Britton, an accomplished business leader with deep experience in the pharmaceutical and outsourced pharmaceutical services industries, has joined the firm's Healthcare team as an Operating Partner.

Mr. Britton brings over 28 years of global healthcare experience at leading companies, having held senior positions at Premier Research (Chief Operating Officer), ICON Plc. (Executive VP), PPD (SVP), and GlaxoSmithKline (Head, International Clinical Operations). Earlier in his career, he held multiple operational and business development positions at INC Research and PAREXEL International. Mr. Britton received his Bachelor of Science at Wolverhampton University in the U.K.

Nick O'Leary, WCAS Principal, said: "We are delighted Simon has joined WCAS as our newest Operating Partner. His deep experience in the clinical research and pharmaceutical industries will be invaluable in identifying, evaluating and managing new WCAS portfolio companies."

Mr. Britton added, "WCAS is one of the world's leading investors in the healthcare industry. I am looking forward to bringing all my experience and relationships to help WCAS build tomorrow's leaders in the healthcare industry."

Over the past four decades, WCAS has successfully invested over $9 billion in equity in 88 healthcare companies through its 12 private equity funds.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the Firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling $27 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

