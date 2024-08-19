Simon Cowell and Domino's® Team Up to Showcase Pizza Perfection

New ad, featuring America's favorite "quality captain," begins airing Aug. 19

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TV personality. Entrepreneur. Record executive. Judge of all things talent. A new title has just been added to Simon Cowell's repertoire: Domino's quality captain. Cowell, America's favorite judge of perfection, stars in Domino's Pizza Inc.'s (NYSE: DPZ) newest TV ad, which showcases the brand's passion for ensuring that every pizza is perfect before it goes in the oven.

Simon Cowell, America’s favorite judge of perfection, stars in Domino’s newest TV ad, which showcases the brand’s passion for ensuring that every pizza is perfect before it goes in the oven.

"Onstage isn't the only place Simon Cowell demands excellence," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer. "He has an eye for detail and demands perfection when it comes to making mouthwatering pizzas too. Domino's has a longstanding history of making sure each pizza is delicious, but now, we're taking operational excellence to the next level."

Cowell joins a team of other quality captains – Domino's team members in stores across the U.S. – who are holding customers' pizzas to an even higher standard, checking every inch to make sure they're made exactly to order.

"Domino's demands greatness," said Cowell. "They know exactly what it means to deliver the perfect pizza. Domino's is a definite yes from me."

"We're not just saying we care about quality – we're showcasing it through our products and the operational enhancements we've made over the years," said Frank Garrido, Domino's executive vice president – chief restaurant officer. "Domino's franchisees and their store team members are trained and focused on ensuring customers' orders meet their expectations. Every order counts, and providing the most delicious, quality food is always top of mind. That includes checking pizza toppings before they go in the oven, to confirming each order has all of its items – down to each dipping cup."

Domino's has five types of crust to choose from – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin Crust, gluten free and New York Style – as well as a variety of side items, desserts, and more. To find the nearest Domino's location and order, visit dominos.com.

About Domino's Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino's Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. It ranks among the world's top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 20,900 stores in over 90 markets. Domino's had global retail sales of over $18.7 billion for the trailing four quarters ended June 16, 2024. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino's stores as of the end of the second quarter of 2024. In the U.S., Domino's generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2023 via digital channels and has developed several innovative ordering platforms including seven unique ways to order Domino's.

