Simon Curran to Join Rokt as Chief Development and Culture Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rokt , the leading ecommerce technology company using machine learning and AI to make transactions more relevant to each shopper, today announced that Simon Curran will join the company as Chief Development and Culture Officer. In this newly created position, Curran will report directly to Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt, and join the company's executive committee.

"Continuing to rapidly scale Rokt at more than 40% per annum is dependent on our ability to scale our people at the same pace. Simon's unique ability to unlock the full potential of high-performing leaders and teams is a critical part of making this happen," said Buchanan. "Rapidly scaling businesses provide a unique opportunity for career acceleration. When combined with investment and the best development people, you provide a truly unique environment for our people to unleash themselves."

New Zealand native Curran will join Rokt full-time after serving in a number of roles in learning and development for the company since 2022. He is the co-founder and former CEO of Bastion Shine, a creative consultancy based in Auckland. Curran is also a partner in Propel Performance Group, a human capital and coaching business whose global clients include All Blacks Performance Labs, which is associated with New Zealand Rugby's All Blacks & Black Ferns Rugby teams. He will be joining Rokt in its New York headquarters.

"This exciting and unique role underscores Rokt's commitment to unleashing the potential of every member of the team and mirrors the company's innovative approach to product development," Curran said. "I'm looking forward to bringing my past experience working with gold medal–winning athletes and global business leaders to the passionate executives at Rokt."

Curran's appointment will enable the company to further deepen this commitment with new programs and initiatives. This news follows Rokt's previous announcement of being named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies, and its plans to expand its New York City headquarters .

About Rokt

Rokt is the global leader in ecommerce, enabling companies to unlock value by making each transaction relevant at the moment that matters most, when customers are buying. Rokt's AI-powered relevance platform, built over the last 11 years, and scaled network power billions of transactions annually for the world's leading companies, including Live Nation, AMC Theatres, PayPal, Uber, Hulu, Staples, Albertsons, HelloFresh and more. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates in 15 countries across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. To learn more, visit Rokt.com .

Media Contact

Sarah Fisher, VP Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE ROKT Pte. Ltd.