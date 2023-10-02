Simon® Earns GRESB Green Star

Simon

02 Oct, 2023

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® announced today it has received a four-star rating as a leading retail real estate company for its sustainability practices by The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and is highly ranked among other retail real estate companies.

Each year, GRESB assesses and benchmarks the ESG performance of assets worldwide, providing clarity and insights to financial markets on complex sustainability topics.

"For years, Simon has been committed to incorporating sustainable practices into the operation and management of our portfolio of properties," said Steven Fivel, General Counsel of Simon.

"Reviewing the benchmarks for this year, it's evident that the industry's dedication to ESG principles is stronger than ever, as showcased by the continued increase in participation and broader data coverage. We applaud investors and managers in the real assets sector for their resolute pursuit of sustainability," said Sebastien Roussotte, CEO of GRESB.

GRESB data is used by hundreds of capital providers and thousands of asset managers to benchmark investments across portfolios and to better understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future. 

About Simon 
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About GRESB:
GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by more than 170 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com.

