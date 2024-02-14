Simon® Embraces Environmental Transparency by Disclosing through CDP

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® today announced that it has furthered its commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. Simon has disclosed through CDP since 2016, and in 2023 completed CDP's Climate Change questionnaire.

With a record 23,000+ companies disclosing through CDP in 2023, disclosing data on environmental impact is now a business norm.

"Tackling climate change is an essential part of long-term success, and building a resilient economy," said John Rulli, Chief Administrative Officer, Simon. "We're proud to be recognized for our leadership in environmental transparency."

Simon's data will be added to the most comprehensive inventory of self-reported environmental data in the world – helping to drive action through greater transparency.

By disclosing through CDP, Simon is prepared to respond to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from financial institutions, customers and policymakers. In its disclosure, Simon has taken actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and develop the low-carbon economy.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About CDP
CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 740 financial institutions with over $136 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 24,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2023, with more than 23,000 companies – including listed companies worth two thirds global market capitalization - and over 1,100 cities, states and regions. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

