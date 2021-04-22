Simon Encourages Returns of Goods Purchased Online to the Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, and in recognition of Earth Day, Simon encourages shoppers and retailers to reduce carbon emissions related to online returns. By returning purchases to the store rather than by common courier or by the US mail, carbon emissions can be reduced by up to 40 percent.

Online returns are a growing problem in retail, with studies showing online returns doubled in 2020 to $102 billion with apparel returns as high as 40 percent of items ordered online.

"Where you shop matters," said Aharon Kestenbaum, Head of Sustainability, Simon. "And where you return also matters. Online returns are a growing problem that adversely and materially impacts the environment. Returning online purchases to the store offers consumers and retailers the opportunity to lessen that impact."

Stores are the most sustainably friendly option for processing returns and offer retailers a clear economic advantage: higher save-the-sale/cross-sell rates and lower return shipping costs.

Only seven percent of retailers proactively promote and encourage shoppers to return online purchases to stores despite these environmental and financial benefits and even though shoppers prefer the speed and convenience of making a return in person and the peace of mind of receiving an immediate refund.

For more information on Simon's sustainability initiatives and studies, click here.

