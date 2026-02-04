Transforming the Future of Luxury Retail: Simon® Announces Major Redevelopments in Nashville, Denver & Tampa

The premier innovator in global retail properties unveils over $250 million investment plans for The Mall at Green Hills ®, Cherry Creek Shopping Center ®, and International Plaza ™

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced an over $250 million investment program to further elevate three prestigious assets in its portfolio: The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville, Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver, and International Plaza in Tampa.

The Mall at Green Hills in Nashville *All renderings, illustrations, and images presented herein, are approximate artistic representations intended only for conceptual and referential purposes and are subject to change at any time.

Following the full acquisition of the properties from Taubman Realty Group in November, Simon has assumed full management and leasing control and is launching a redevelopment strategy aimed at enhancing each center's offerings in high-growth markets.

"This investment reflects Simon's focus on strategic redevelopments to create vibrant, modern environments that cater to today's shopper," said Eli Simon, Chief Operating Officer. "Fresh off the successful transformation of Southdale Center - which reestablished the nation's first enclosed mall as Minneapolis' premier shopping destination with a new luxury wing alongside experiential retail and lifestyle offerings- we are applying the same disciplined curation, design focus, and long‑term investment mindset to these three iconic properties."

The iconic Mall at Green Hills, will undergo a complete transformation and expansive exterior revitalization featuring grand, two-story flagship statement entrances, jewel-box spaces for luxury boutiques, lush landscaping, and elevated arrival moments that usher guests into a reimagined world-class shopping experience. The new exterior will blend seamlessly with a suite of upscale interior finishes and architectural enhancements. The re-investment further cements the center as Nashville's definitive retail destination.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center, the Rocky Mountain region's leading shopping destination, enters a new phase with a statement-making redevelopment designed to enhance the guest experience and reinforce its long-standing reputation as the most renowned address for luxury retail. Designed for four-season shopping, the center will introduce modernized flagship spaces, refined architectural updates and upgraded storefronts that create an even more inviting environment for discerning shopping and world-class brands.

International Plaza, Tampa's largest retail landmark, is poised for a significant redevelopment that will redefine the region's luxury shopping landscape. The updates will include a 50,000-square-foot open-air exterior expansion, creating a walkable outdoor shopping experience showcasing global brands, alongside a reimagined Bay Street including an enhanced al fresco dining and gathering area. The existing center will be fully revitalized with new design finishes that enrich every guest touchpoint, complemented by upgraded amenities and curated hospitality experiences. Together, these enhancements will solidify International Plaza as the region's most compelling luxury retail and dining destination.

"These centers are already top retail destinations in the country," said Eric Sadi, Co-President, North American Real Estate. "Our focus is on sharpening their differentiation—through flagship opportunities, elevated design, enhancing the overall guest experience, and creating premier environments where the world's most sought-after brands can thrive."

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with exciting tenant announcements to follow.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed- use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

