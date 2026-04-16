Simon Perdue Law, PLLC Highlights National Work Zone Awareness Week

Urging Drivers to Slow Down, Stay Alert, and Protect Roadside Workers Across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Work Zone Awareness Week (April 20–24, 2026), Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is raising awareness about the critical importance of safe driving in and around highway construction zones. As construction season ramps up across New Mexico and nationwide, the firm is encouraging drivers to take extra precautions to protect both workers and fellow motorists.

Joel Simon and Ryan Perdue

This year's observance begins with Work Zone Safety Training Day on April 20, followed by Go Orange Day on April 22, when individuals are encouraged to wear orange to show support for roadway safety and the men and women working in often dangerous roadside conditions.

"Work zones are some of the most hazardous environments on our roads—not just for workers, but for drivers as well," said Simon Perdue, Founder of Simon Perdue Law, PLLC. "Too often, accidents in these areas are preventable and caused by speeding, distraction, or failure to follow posted signs. A moment of caution can save a life."

A Seasonal Increase in Risk

With warmer weather comes an increase in infrastructure projects, lane closures, and shifting traffic patterns. These changes can catch drivers off guard, especially when combined with high speeds or inattentiveness. According to national transportation safety data, thousands of work zone crashes occur each year, many resulting in serious injuries or fatalities.

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC emphasizes that drivers have a legal responsibility to adjust their behavior when entering work zones, including obeying reduced speed limits, following flaggers' instructions, and maintaining a safe distance from construction crews and equipment.

Supporting Work Zone Safety Initiatives

Work Zone Safety Training Day (April 20): A day focused on educating workers and contractors on best practices to reduce risks on the job site.

Go Orange Day (April 22): A nationwide effort to raise awareness by wearing orange in solidarity with roadway workers and safety advocates.

"Go Orange Day is a simple but powerful reminder that behind every construction cone is a person—someone with a family who deserves to return home safely," Perdue added.

Legal Accountability for Negligence

As a personal injury law firm, Simon Perdue Law, PLLC has seen the devastating consequences of work zone accidents. The firm represents individuals who have been injured due to negligent or reckless driving in construction areas and works diligently to hold responsible parties accountable.

"Whether it's a distracted driver ignoring warning signs or a failure to follow traffic control measures, negligence in a work zone can have catastrophic consequences," said Perdue. "We are committed to helping victims pursue justice and ensuring safer roads for everyone."

Tips for Driving Safely in Work Zones

Slow down and obey all posted speed limits

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Follow directions from flaggers and signage

Maintain a safe following distance

Be prepared for sudden stops or lane shifts

Watch for workers, equipment, and barriers

A Call to the Community

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC encourages all New Mexico residents, businesses, and community organizations to participate in National Work Zone Awareness Week by promoting safe driving habits and supporting initiatives like Go Orange Day.

About Simon Perdue Law, PLLC

Simon Perdue Law, PLLC is a respected personal injury law firm based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, dedicated to advocating for individuals harmed by negligence. The firm is committed to delivering personalized legal representation while promoting safety and accountability within the community.

To contact Simon Perdue Law, PLLC, visit their website at:

https://www.simonperduelaw.com/

For media inquiries, reach out to Shannon Pecca at

[email protected]

SOURCE Simon Perdue Law, PLLC