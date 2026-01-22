Simon Perdue, PLLC Recognizes Oilfield Safety Week: Trial Attorneys Highlight Preventable Incidents and the Role of Legal Accountability

HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Oilfield Safety Week, the trial attorneys at Simon Perdue, PLLC are drawing attention to the ongoing and largely preventable dangers faced by oilfield workers, while underscoring the critical role that legal accountability plays in improving safety standards across the industry.

Oil and gas operations remain among the most hazardous workplaces in the country. Despite advances in technology and safety protocols, serious injuries and fatalities continue to occur—often as a result of systemic failures rather than unavoidable accidents. According to the attorneys , many of the most severe oilfield incidents share common, preventable causes.

"Too often, we see catastrophic injuries tied to equipment failures that should have been caught, workers who were not properly trained for the hazards they were facing, or breakdowns in contractor oversight where responsibility was diffused and safety fell through the cracks," said Joel Simon, founding partner of the firm. "These are not freak accidents—they are warning signs of deeper safety failures."

Common causes of oilfield accidents include malfunctioning or poorly maintained equipment, inadequate or rushed safety training, failure to enforce lockout/tagout procedures, improper well control practices, and confusion over safety responsibilities when multiple contractors operate on the same site. When production pressures outweigh safety considerations, workers are often the ones who pay the price.

Simon Perdue, PLLC emphasizes that civil litigation is not merely about compensation after an injury occurs—it is one of the most effective mechanisms for driving safer industry practices. Lawsuits can expose unsafe policies, compel companies to change procedures, and create financial consequences for cutting corners on safety.

"Regulatory fines are often absorbed as a cost of doing business," said Ryan Perdue, the other founding partner of the firm. "Civil litigation, by contrast, forces companies to confront the human and financial consequences of unsafe decisions. It incentivizes meaningful change, not just paper compliance."

Oilfield Safety Week serves as an important reminder that safety is not a one-week initiative, but a daily obligation. The firm encourages operators, contractors, and industry leaders to use this moment to reexamine their safety programs, training standards, and oversight systems—particularly in high-risk environments where a single failure can have life-altering consequences.

Simon Perdue, PLLC represents injured oilfield workers and their families in serious injury and wrongful death cases. The firm's work focuses on holding negligent parties accountable and advocating for safer workplaces across the energy sector.

"Every worker deserves to come home safely at the end of the day," Perdue added. "When preventable incidents occur, accountability is not just appropriate—it's necessary to protect the next worker."

