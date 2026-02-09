Simon Perdue, PLLC Supports Research Safety Week at the University of New Mexico with Focus on Preventing Catastrophic Injury

Workplace environments often involve high-risk conditions, including exposure to hazardous chemicals, pressurized systems, heavy equipment, biological materials, and remote fieldwork. When safety protocols fail, the consequences can be severe—ranging from traumatic brain injuries and spinal cord damage to permanent disability or loss of life. Research Safety Week is designed to address these risks through education, planning, and accountability.

Simon Perdue, PLLC supports initiatives that emphasize early hazard identification, proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE), emergency response preparedness, and strict adherence to safety procedures—measures proven to reduce the likelihood of catastrophic injury. The firm's involvement reflects its broader mission to promote a culture of safety while advocating for individuals whose lives have been permanently altered by preventable workplace accidents.

"As trial attorneys, we see the devastating aftermath when safety shortcuts are taken," said Ryan Perdue, founding attorney of Simon Perdue, PLLC. "Catastrophic injuries change lives forever. Events like Research Safety Week play a critical role in helping institutions and workers recognize risks early and take meaningful steps to prevent serious harm."

The event will feature safety training sessions, expert-led discussions, and practical guidance tailored to laboratory and field research settings. Topics include hazard assessment, incident prevention, emergency preparedness, and strategies to protect workers from high-severity injuries.

Research Safety Week at UNM highlights the shared responsibility of institutions, researchers, and safety professionals to reduce risk, prevent catastrophic injury , and ensure that innovation never comes at the expense of human safety.

Event Details:

What: Research Safety Week – Workplace Safety Training

When: February 12, 2026

Where: University of New Mexico, Albuquerque

Focus: Laboratory and Field Safety & Catastrophic Injury Prevention

