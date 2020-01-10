Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2019 Distributions
Jan 10, 2020, 07:00 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2019 year-end tax reporting information.
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol: SPG
|
% of
|
Record 2/14
|
Record 5/17
|
Record 8/16
|
Record 11/15
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 2/28
|
Pmt 5/31
|
Pmt 8/30
|
Pmt 11/29
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 2.050000
|
$ 2.050000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 8.300000
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 2.050000
|
$ 2.050000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 2.100000
|
$ 8.300000
|
100.0%
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.109428
|
$ 0.109428
|
$ 0.112097
|
$ 0.112097
|
$ 0.443050
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.0%
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (1)
|
$ 1.940572
|
$ 1.940572
|
$ 1.987903
|
$ 1.987903
|
$ 7.856950
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
|
% of
|
Record 3/15
|
Record 6/14
|
Record 9/16
|
Record 12/17
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/29
|
Pmt 6/28
|
Pmt 9/30
|
Pmt 12/31
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
100.0%
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.055882
|
$ 0.055882
|
$ 0.055882
|
$ 0.055882
|
$ 0.223528
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.0%
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (1)
|
$ 0.990993
|
$ 0.990993
|
$ 0.990993
|
$ 0.990993
|
$ 3.963972
|
(1)
|
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers. Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
|
X
|
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
|
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
SOURCE Simon
