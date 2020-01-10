Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2019 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2019 year-end tax reporting information.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol: SPG













% of

Record 2/14 Record 5/17 Record 8/16 Record 11/15

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 2/28 Pmt 5/31 Pmt 8/30 Pmt 11/29 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $ 2.050000 $ 2.050000 $ 2.100000 $ 2.100000 $ 8.300000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $ 2.050000 $ 2.050000 $ 2.100000 $ 2.100000 $ 8.300000 100.0%













Qualified Dividends $ 0.109428 $ 0.109428 $ 0.112097 $ 0.112097 $ 0.443050

(included in











Taxable Ordinary Dividends)

























Total Capital Gain Distribution $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 0.0%













Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

(included in











Total Capital Gain Distribution)

























Nondividend Distributions $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -















Section 199A Dividends (1) $ 1.940572 $ 1.940572 $ 1.987903 $ 1.987903 $ 7.856950



Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ













% of

Record 3/15 Record 6/14 Record 9/16 Record 12/17

Annual Dividend Dates Pmt 3/29 Pmt 6/28 Pmt 9/30 Pmt 12/31 Totals Total Total Distribution per Share $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 1.046875 $ 4.187500 100.0%













Qualified Dividends $ 0.055882 $ 0.055882 $ 0.055882 $ 0.055882 $ 0.223528

(included in











Taxable Ordinary Dividends)

























Total Capital Gain Distribution $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - 0.0%













Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -

(included in











Total Capital Gain Distribution)

























Nondividend Distributions $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -















Section 199A Dividends (1) $ 0.990993 $ 0.990993 $ 0.990993 $ 0.990993 $ 3.963972







(1) Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers. Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

X FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS







About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

