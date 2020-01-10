Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2019 Distributions

Jan 10, 2020, 07:00 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today 2019 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
CUSIP 828806109
Ticker Symbol:  SPG




Record 2/14

Record 5/17

Record 8/16

Record 11/15

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 2/28

Pmt 5/31

Pmt 8/30

Pmt 11/29

Totals

Total Distribution per Share

$ 2.050000

$ 2.050000

$ 2.100000

$ 2.100000

$ 8.300000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 2.050000

$ 2.050000

$ 2.100000

$ 2.100000

$ 8.300000

Qualified Dividends

$ 0.109428

$ 0.109428

$ 0.112097

$ 0.112097

$ 0.443050

Total Capital Gain Distribution

$               -

$               -

$              -

$               -

$               -

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$               -

$               -

$              -

$               -

$               -

Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -

Section 199A Dividends (1)

$ 1.940572

$ 1.940572

$ 1.987903

$ 1.987903

$ 7.856950

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
CUSIP 828806885
Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ




Record 3/15

Record 6/14

Record 9/16

Record 12/17

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/29

Pmt 6/28

Pmt 9/30

Pmt 12/31

Totals

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Qualified Dividends

$ 0.055882

$ 0.055882

$ 0.055882

$ 0.055882

$ 0.223528

Total Capital Gain Distribution

$               -

$               -

$               -

$                -

$                -

Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$               -

$               -

$               -

$                -

$                -

Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$               -

Section 199A Dividends (1)

$ 0.990993

$ 0.990993

$ 0.990993

$ 0.990993

$ 3.963972


Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.  Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

