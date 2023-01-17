Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2022 Distributions

Simon

Jan 17, 2023, 06:57 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2022 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:  SPG






% of

Record 3/10/22

Record 6/9/22

Record 9/9/22

Record 12/9/22

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/22

Pmt 6/30/22

Pmt 9/30/22

Pmt 12/30/22

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.650000

$ 1.700000

$ 1.750000

$ 1.800000

$ 6.900000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.626882

$ 1.676181

$ 1.725481

$ 1.774780

$ 6.803324

98.6 %







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.016258

$ 0.016751

$ 0.017243

$ 0.017736

$ 0.067988

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676

1.4 %







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$               -

$               -

$               -

$                   -

$             -







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.610624

$ 1.659430

$ 1.708238

$ 1.757044

$ 6.735336







Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.023118

$ 0.023819

$ 0.024519

$ 0.025220

$ 0.096676

Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ






% of

Record 3/17/22

Record 6/16/22

Record 9/16/22

Record 12/16/22

Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/31/22

Pmt 6/30/22

Pmt 9/30/22

Pmt 12/30/22

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 1.032207

$ 4.128828

98.6 %







Qualified Dividends

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.010315

$ 0.041260

(included in





Taxable Ordinary Dividends)












Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672

1.4 %







Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672

(included in





Total Capital Gain Distribution)












Nondividend Distributions

$                 -

$                 -

$                 -

$                   -

$             -







Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 1.021892

$ 4.087568







Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.014668

$ 0.058672







(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the
Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are
$0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of " applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible
taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

 X  

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

