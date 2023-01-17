Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2022 Distributions

Jan 17, 2023, 06:57 ET
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2022 year-end tax reporting information.
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock
|
CUSIP 828806109
|
Ticker Symbol: SPG
|
% of
|
Record 3/10/22
|
Record 6/9/22
|
Record 9/9/22
|
Record 12/9/22
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/22
|
Pmt 6/30/22
|
Pmt 9/30/22
|
Pmt 12/30/22
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.650000
|
$ 1.700000
|
$ 1.750000
|
$ 1.800000
|
$ 6.900000
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.626882
|
$ 1.676181
|
$ 1.725481
|
$ 1.774780
|
$ 6.803324
|
98.6 %
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.016258
|
$ 0.016751
|
$ 0.017243
|
$ 0.017736
|
$ 0.067988
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ 0.023118
|
$ 0.023819
|
$ 0.024519
|
$ 0.025220
|
$ 0.096676
|
1.4 %
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.023118
|
$ 0.023819
|
$ 0.024519
|
$ 0.025220
|
$ 0.096676
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 1.610624
|
$ 1.659430
|
$ 1.708238
|
$ 1.757044
|
$ 6.735336
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ 0.023118
|
$ 0.023819
|
$ 0.024519
|
$ 0.025220
|
$ 0.096676
|
Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock
|
CUSIP 828806885
|
Ticker Symbol: SPGPrJ
|
% of
|
Record 3/17/22
|
Record 6/16/22
|
Record 9/16/22
|
Record 12/16/22
|
Annual
|
Dividend Dates
|
Pmt 3/31/22
|
Pmt 6/30/22
|
Pmt 9/30/22
|
Pmt 12/30/22
|
Totals
|
Total
|
Total Distribution per Share
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 1.046875
|
$ 4.187500
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends
|
$ 1.032207
|
$ 1.032207
|
$ 1.032207
|
$ 1.032207
|
$ 4.128828
|
98.6 %
|
Qualified Dividends
|
$ 0.010315
|
$ 0.010315
|
$ 0.010315
|
$ 0.010315
|
$ 0.041260
|
(included in
|
Taxable Ordinary Dividends)
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.058672
|
1.4 %
|
Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.058672
|
(included in
|
Total Capital Gain Distribution)
|
Nondividend Distributions
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
Section 199A Dividends (2)
|
$ 1.021892
|
$ 1.021892
|
$ 1.021892
|
$ 1.021892
|
$ 4.087568
|
Section 897 Capital Gain
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.014668
|
$ 0.058672
|
(1)
|
Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the
|
(2)
|
Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible
|
Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.
THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):
|
X
|
FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS
|
ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS
About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
