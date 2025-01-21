Simon Property Group Announces Reporting Information For 2024 Distributions

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today announced 2024 year-end tax reporting information. 

Simon Property Group, Inc. Common Stock

CUSIP 828806109

Ticker Symbol:  SPG











% of

Record 3/8/24

Record 6/7/24

Record 9/9/24

Record 12/9/24


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/29/24

Pmt 6/28/24

Pmt 9/30/24

Pmt 12/30/24

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.950000

$ 2.000000

$ 2.050000

$ 2.100000

$ 8.100000

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.938105

$ 1.987800

$ 2.037495

$ 2.087190

$ 8.050590

99.4 %












Qualified Dividends

$ 0.127232

$ 0.130494

$ 0.133756

$ 0.137019

$ 0.528501

(included in










Taxable Ordinary Dividends)






















Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.011895

$ 0.012200

$ 0.012505

$ 0.012810

$ 0.049410

0.6 %












Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.011895

$ 0.012200

$ 0.012505

$ 0.012810

$ 0.049410

(included in










Total Capital Gain Distribution)






















Nondividend Distributions

$              -

$              -

$              -

$                 -

$            -













Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 1.810873

$ 1.857306

$ 1.903739

$ 1.950171

$ 7.522089













Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.011895

$ 0.012200

$ 0.012505

$ 0.012810

$ 0.049410

























Simon Property Group, Inc. 8.375% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

CUSIP 828806885

Ticker Symbol:  SPGPrJ











% of

Record 3/15/24

Record 6/14/24

Record 9/16/24

Record 12/16/24


Annual

Dividend Dates

Pmt 3/29/24

Pmt 6/28/24

Pmt 9/30/24

Pmt 12/30/24

Totals

Total

Total Distribution per Share

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 1.046875

$ 4.187500

Taxable Ordinary Dividends

$ 1.040489

$ 1.040489

$ 1.040489

$ 1.040489

$ 4.161956

99.4 %












Qualified Dividends

$ 0.068305

$ 0.068305

$ 0.068305

$ 0.068305

$ 0.273220

(included in










Taxable Ordinary Dividends)






















Total Capital Gain Distribution (1)

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.025544

0.6 %












Unrecaptured Sec. 1250 Gain

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.025544

(included in










Total Capital Gain Distribution)






















Nondividend Distributions

$                 -

$                 -

$                 -

$                  -

$            -













Section 199A Dividends (2)

$ 0.972184

$ 0.972184

$ 0.972184

$ 0.972184

$ 3.888736













Section 897 Capital Gain

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.006386

$ 0.025544













(1)

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. §1.1061-6(c), the Company reports that for purposes of Section 1061 of the
Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are
$0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

(2)

Under Section 199A, REIT dividends are eligible for a 20% deduction when received by eligible taxpayers.

Please consult your tax advisor for proper tax treatment of the dividend distribution.

THIS INFORMATION REPRESENTS (check one):

 

 X    

 

FINAL INCOME ALLOCATIONS

 

ESTIMATED INCOME ALLOCATIONS


About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

