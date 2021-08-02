Simon Property Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results And Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance And Raises Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

"I am pleased with the profitability and substantial improvement in cash flow that were generated in the second quarter," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We are encouraged by the increase in our shopper traffic, retailer sales and leasing activity. Based upon our results to date and expectations for the remainder of 2021, we are again increasing our full-year 2021 guidance and again raising our quarterly dividend."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $617.3 million , or $1.88 per diluted share, as compared to $254.2 million , or $0.83 per diluted share in 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 include a non-cash gain of $118.4 million , or $0.32 per diluted share, because of the reversal of a deferred tax liability associated with an international investment.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2020. Results for the second quarter of 2021 include a non-cash gain of , or per diluted share, because of the reversal of a deferred tax liability associated with an international investment. Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.217 billion , or $3.24 per diluted share, as compared to $746.5 million , or $2.12 per diluted share, in the prior year period, a 52.8% increase. FFO for the second quarter 2021 includes the $0.32 per diluted share non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal, mentioned above.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period, a 52.8% increase. FFO for the second quarter 2021 includes the per diluted share non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal, mentioned above. Net operating income ("NOI") from domestic and international properties, combined, increased 16.6% compared to the prior year period. Portfolio NOI, which includes NOI from domestic properties, international properties and NOI from the Company's investment in Taubman Realty Group ("TRG"), increased 32.5% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Six Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.063 billion , or $3.24 per diluted share, as compared to $691.8 million , or $2.26 per diluted share in 2020. Results for the six months ended 2021 include the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2020. Results for the six months ended 2021 include the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal. FFO was $2.151 billion , or $5.72 per diluted share, as compared to $1.727 billion , or $4.90 per diluted share, in the prior year period, a 16.7% increase. FFO for the six months ended 2021 includes the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share, in the prior year period, a 16.7% increase. FFO for the six months ended 2021 includes the aforementioned non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal. NOI from domestic and international properties, combined, increased 2.8% compared to the prior year period. Portfolio NOI increased 16.7% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 91.8% at June 30, 2021 .

. Base minimum rent per square foot was $55.03 at June 30, 2021 .

Development Activity

West Midlands Designer Outlet in England opened on April 12, 2021. The center includes 197,000 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores. Simon owns a 23% interest in this center.

During the quarter, construction restarted on Paris-Giverny Designer Outlet, a new 222,000 square foot upscale outlet center located in Normandie, France, projected to open in the first quarter of 2023. Simon owns 74% of this project.

Construction continues on redevelopments including Burlington Mall (Boston, MA) and Tacoma Mall (Tacoma, WA). These redevelopments, scheduled to be completed in 2021, will significantly benefit the communities in which they operate.

Progress continues on transformative mixed-use redevelopments of Northgate Station (Seattle, WA) and Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA). The dynamic redevelopment at Phipps Plaza is headlined by a Nobu Hotel and Nobu Restaurant, Citizens food hall, Life Time Athletic and Life Time Work and One Phipps Plaza, a LEED certified, 13-story Class A office building designed for the workplace of the future. These additions are scheduled to open in 2022. The transformation of Northgate Station will feature the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken corporate offices and the Kraken Community Iceplex. This first phase of the Northgate Station transformation is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2021.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company was active in both the unsecured and secured credit markets through the first six months of the year.

During the first six months, the Company closed on 13 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $2.2 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share is $1.3 billion. The weighted average interest rate on these loans is 2.90%.

As of June 30, 2021, Simon had more than $8.8 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.9 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $6.9 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities, net of $500 million outstanding under its U.S. commercial paper program.

Dividends

The Company paid its second quarter 2021 common stock dividend of $1.40 per share, in cash, on July 23, 2021, a 7.7% increase sequentially and year-over-year.

Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of $1.50 for the third quarter of 2021. This is a 15.4% increase year-over-year and a 7.1% increase compared to the second quarter 2021 dividend. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 9, 2021.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2021.

2021 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $5.47 to $5.57 per diluted share and FFO will be within a range of $10.70 to $10.80 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2021. The net income per diluted share and FFO per diluted share ranges include the $0.32 per diluted share non-cash gain related to the deferred tax liability reversal. The FFO per diluted share range is an increase from the $9.70 to $9.80 per diluted share range provided on May 10, 2021, or an increase of $1.00 per diluted share at the mid-point.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2021



Low

High

End

End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share $5.47

$5.57 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share





of unconsolidated entities 5.47

5.47 Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments 0.01

0.01 Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.25)

(0.25)







Estimated FFO per diluted share $10.70

$10.80

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share and portfolio Net Operating Income growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and Net Operating Income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward–looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward–looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and governmental restrictions intended to prevent its spread on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity and our ability to access the capital markets, satisfy our debt service obligations and make distributions to our stockholders; changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest; the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; environmental liabilities; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the potential for terrorist activities; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; and the loss of key management personnel. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,

Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,158,825 $ 1,013,510

$ 2,303,883 $ 2,275,742 Management fees and other revenues 26,061 21,035

51,358 50,201 Other income 69,260 27,496

138,856 89,458 Total revenue 1,254,146 1,062,041

2,494,097 2,415,401











EXPENSES:









Property operating 96,073 70,620

182,692 176,243 Depreciation and amortization 315,732 324,140

631,470 652,402 Real estate taxes 114,695 117,221

230,706 234,764 Repairs and maintenance 19,036 14,080

40,391 38,511 Advertising and promotion 19,565 12,689

49,050 46,216 Home and regional office costs 47,699 36,090

83,698 90,460 General and administrative 7,254 7,296

13,830 14,190 Other 29,369 29,037

52,926 56,878 Total operating expenses 649,423 611,173

1,284,763 1,309,664











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 604,723 450,868

1,209,334 1,105,737











Interest expense (200,419) (197,061)

(402,435) (384,688) Loss on extinguishment of debt - -

(2,959) - Income and other tax (expense) benefit (47,003) 62

(41,105) 5,845 Income from unconsolidated entities 348,545 44,322

363,614 94,787 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of equity instruments 23 202

(3,177) (18,846) Gain (loss) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net - (7,845)

93,057 (6,883)











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 705,869 290,548

1,216,329 795,952











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 87,778 35,501

151,543 102,465 Preferred dividends 834 834

1,669 1,669











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 617,257 $ 254,213

$ 1,063,117 $ 691,818























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.88 $ 0.83

$ 3.24 $ 2.26













Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







June 30, December 31,

2021 2020 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,938,181 $ 38,050,196 Less - accumulated depreciation 15,176,790 14,891,937

22,761,391 23,158,259 Cash and cash equivalents 1,290,799 1,011,613 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 952,731 1,236,734 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,415,996 3,451,897 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,706,661 1,729,690 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,746,162 2,603,571 Right-of-use assets, net 508,371 512,914 Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company 345,000 - Deferred costs and other assets 1,100,745 1,082,168 Total assets $ 34,827,856 $ 34,786,846





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 26,231,704 $ 26,723,361 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,230,595 1,311,925 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,565,366 1,577,393 Dividend payable 527,508 486,922 Lease liabilities 511,211 515,492 Other liabilities 546,619 513,515 Total liabilities 30,613,003 31,128,608





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 507,414 185,892





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,927 42,091





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,907,608 and



342,849,037 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,193,774 11,179,688 Accumulated deficit (5,931,119) (6,102,314) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (188,307) (188,675) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 14,296,445 and 14,355,621 shares, respectively (1,884,511) (1,891,352) Total stockholders' equity 3,231,798 3,039,472 Noncontrolling interests 475,641 432,874 Total equity 3,707,439 3,472,346 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,827,856 $ 34,786,846







Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended June 30,

For the Six Months Ended June 30,

2021 2020

2021 2020











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 681,349 $ 574,246

$ 1,334,103 $ 1,318,096 Other income 64,694 46,205

137,293 120,718 Total revenue 746,043 620,451

1,471,396 1,438,814











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 136,129 107,309

269,166 254,339 Depreciation and amortization 170,443 165,511

341,597 336,989 Real estate taxes 68,123 60,634

137,021 129,023 Repairs and maintenance 16,304 13,589

35,350 33,204 Advertising and promotion 14,797 10,016

34,241 32,768 Other 37,657 15,734

69,643 65,964 Total operating expenses 443,453 372,793

887,018 852,287











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 302,590 247,658

584,378 586,527











Interest expense (152,447) (152,409)

(298,644) (309,050) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 33,371 -

33,371 -











NET INCOME $ 183,514 $ 95,249

$ 319,105 $ 277,477











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 92,745 $ 53,989

$ 160,886 $ 146,848











Our Share of Net Income 90,769 41,260

158,219 130,629 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (15,268) (20,761)

(34,595) (41,601) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in









Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements (14,941) -

(14,941) -











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 60,560 $ 20,499

$ 108,683 $ 89,028











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)



















June 30, December 31,



2021 2020

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,885,109 $ 20,079,476

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,157,942 8,003,863



11,727,167 12,075,613

Cash and cash equivalents 1,356,266 1,169,422

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 571,652 749,231

Right-of-use assets, net 168,752 185,598

Deferred costs and other assets 387,285 380,087

Total assets $ 14,211,122 $ 14,559,951









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 15,430,065 $ 15,569,485

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 840,432 969,242

Lease liabilities 172,281 188,863

Other liabilities 395,463 426,321

Total liabilities 16,838,241 17,153,911









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,694,569) (2,661,410)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 14,211,122 $ 14,559,951









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,150,296) $ (1,130,713)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,317,383 1,399,757

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 167,087 $ 269,044



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre

and TRG. For additional information, see footnote B.





























Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



































Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Six Months Ended









June 30,

June 30,









2021

2020

2021

2020



























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 705,869

$ 290,548

$ 1,216,329

$ 795,952



Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:













































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated





















properties

313,572

321,707

627,147

647,745





Our share of depreciation and amortization from





















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments

202,515

129,309

406,752

266,017





(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,





















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

-

7,845

(93,057)

6,883





Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments

(23)

(202)

3,177

18,846





Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in





















properties

1,531

3,628

2,469

3,799





Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization and gain on consolidation of properties

(5,259)

(5,048)

(9,348)

(9,511)





Preferred distributions and dividends

(1,313)

(1,313)

(2,626)

(2,626)



FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,216,892

$ 746,474

$ 2,150,843

$ 1,727,105



















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:



















Diluted net income per share

$ 1.88

$ 0.83

$ 3.24

$ 2.26





Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties





















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated





















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling





















interests portion of depreciation and amortization

1.36

1.27

2.72

2.57





(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,





















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net

-

0.02

(0.25)

0.02





Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments

-

-

0.01

0.05



Diluted FFO per share

$ 3.24

$ 2.12

$ 5.72

$ 4.90



























Details for per share calculations:











































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,216,892

$ 746,474

$ 2,150,843

$ 1,727,105



Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(153,089)

(98,537)

(270,684)

(228,166)



Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$ 1,063,803

$ 647,937

$ 1,880,159

$ 1,498,939



























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

328,594

305,882

328,555

306,193



Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding

47,281

46,528

47,301

46,608



























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding

375,875

352,410

375,856

352,801



























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.24

$ 2.12

$ 5.72

$ 4.90



Percent Change

52.8%





16.7%























































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and TRG. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and TRG. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:

































- Gains on land sales of $0.9 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.6 million and $6.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments (decreased) increased income by ($5.9) million and ($2.6) million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and ($15.0) million and $9.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions (decreased) increased income by ($0.2) million and $1.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and ($0.4) million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.



























SOURCE Simon

