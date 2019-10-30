Simon Property Group Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $544.3 million , or $1.77 per diluted share, as compared to $556.3 million , or $1.80 per diluted share in 2018.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2018. Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $1.081 billion , or $3.05 per diluted share, as compared to $1.086 billion , or $3.05 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusting the prior year for the impact of expensing internal leasing costs under ASC 842, or approximately $0.03 per diluted share, FFO per diluted share increased 1.0%.

Results for the Nine Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.588 billion , or $5.15 per diluted share, as compared to $1.724 billion , or $5.57 per diluted share in 2018. The prior year period included net gains of $180.5 million , or $0.51 per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2018. The prior year period included net gains of , or per diluted share, primarily related to disposition activity. Funds from Operations ("FFO") was $3.227 billion , or $9.09 per diluted share, as compared to $3.173 billion , or $8.90 per diluted share, in the prior year period, an increase of 2.1% per diluted share. Adjusting the prior year for a non-cash investment gain, higher income related to distributions from an international investment and the $34.1 million impact of expensing internal leasing costs under ASC 842, or approximately $0.26 per diluted share combined, FFO per diluted share increased 5.2%.

"I am pleased with our quarterly results including our continued cash flow growth and solid operating metrics," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "We strengthened our balance sheet with a historic notes offering and completed several international expansions."

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $680 , an increase of 4.5%, for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 .

, an increase of 4.5%, for the trailing 12-months ended . Occupancy was 94.7% at September 30, 2019 .

. Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.55 at September 30 , 2019.

at , 2019. Leasing spread per square foot for the trailing 12-months ended September 30, 2019 was $12.10 , an increase of 22.2%.

Portfolio Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Comparable Property NOI

Comparable property NOI growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.7% and was 1.6% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI growth for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 1.5% and was 1.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Total portfolio NOI includes NOI from comparable properties, new developments, redevelopments, expansions, acquisitions, international properties and our share of NOI from investments.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a 5.0% increase year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on November 29, 2019 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2019.

Simon's Board of Directors also declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2019.

Development Activity

During the quarter, construction started on a 338,000 square foot upscale outlet located in Jenks (Tulsa), Oklahoma, projected to open in spring 2021. Simon owns 100% of this project.

Construction continues on four new international development projects with three scheduled to open in 2020, including Malaga Designer Outlet (Malaga, Spain), Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok (Bangkok, Thailand) and West Midlands Designer Outlet (Cannock, England) and Normandy Designer Outlet (Vernon (Normandy), France) scheduled to open in 2021.

Construction also continues on other significant redevelopment, expansion and densification projects including Southdale Center (Edina (Minneapolis), MN), The Shops at Riverside (Hackensack, NJ), Burlington Mall (Burlington (Boston), MA), Phipps Plaza (Atlanta, GA), Gotemba Premium Outlets (Gotemba, Japan) and Rinku Premium Outlets (Izumisano (Osaka), Japan).

At quarter-end, redevelopment and expansion projects, including the redevelopment of former department store spaces, were underway at more than 30 properties in the U.S., Asia and Europe. Simon's share of the costs of all new development and redevelopment projects under construction at quarter-end was approximately $1.8 billion.

Balance Sheet Activity

During the quarter, the Company completed a three tranche senior notes offering totaling $3.5 billion with a weighted average coupon rate of 2.61% and weighted average term of 15.9 years.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company retired all, or a portion of, four series of senior notes totaling approximately $2.6 billion (USD equivalent) with a combined weighted average coupon rate of 3.76%. The new notes offering had a weighted average coupon rate approximately 115 basis points lower than the notes that were retired.

After repayment of the senior notes, Simon had more than $7.0 billion of liquidity consisting of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Common Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased 1,154,117 shares of its common stock.

2019 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.76 to $6.81 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2019, after giving effect to the $0.33 per diluted share loss on the extinguishment of debt that will be recorded in the fourth quarter. The Company also estimates Comparable FFO to be within a range of $12.33 to $12.38 per diluted share, which reflects an increase of $0.03 to the bottom end of the range provided on July 31, 2019. The Company currently estimates FFO to be within a range of $12.00 to $12.05 per diluted share.

The following table provides the reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2019



Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $6.76 $6.81 Add: Loss on the extinguishment of debt 0.33 0.33 Comparable estimated net income attributable to common



stockholders per diluted share 7.09 7.14 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share



of unconsolidated entities 5.27 5.27 Unrealized losses in fair value of equity instruments 0.01 0.01 Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and



interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.04) (0.04) Estimated comparable FFO per diluted share 12.33 12.38 Less: Loss on the extinguishment of debt (0.33) (0.33) Estimated FFO per diluted share $12.00 $12.05

Conference Call

Simon will hold a conference call to discuss the quarterly financial results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, Wednesday, October 30, 2019. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in listen-only mode at investors.simon.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until November 6, 2019. To access the audio replay, dial 1-855-859-2056 (international 404-537-3406) passcode 4145577.

Supplemental Materials and Website

Supplemental information on our third quarter 2019 performance is available at investors.simon.com. This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.

We routinely post important information online on our investor relations website, investors.simon.com. We use this website, press releases, SEC filings, quarterly conference calls, presentations and webcasts to disclose material, non-public information in accordance with Regulation FD. We encourage members of the investment community to monitor these distribution channels for material disclosures. Any information accessed through our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO per share, comparable earnings per share, portfolio net operating income growth and comparable property net operating income growth, which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and comparable property net operating income growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward‑looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward‑looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward‑looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; decreases in market rental rates; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry; the inability to lease newly developed properties and renew leases and relet space at existing properties on favorable terms; risks related to international activities, including, without limitation, the impact, if any, of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union; changes to applicable laws or regulations or the interpretation thereof; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; changes in market rates of interest and foreign exchange rates for foreign currencies; changes in the value of our investments in foreign entities; our ability to hedge interest rate and currency risk; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks relating to our joint venture properties; environmental liabilities; changes in insurance costs, the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; natural disasters; the potential for terrorist activities; the loss of key management personnel and the transition of LIBOR to an alternative reference rate. The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Simon

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group,NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales. For more information, visit simon.com.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)









For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,308,908 $ 1,284,674

$ 3,887,532 $ 3,811,265 Management fees and other revenues 27,976 28,784

83,768 85,506 Other income 79,670 90,563

295,274 286,491 Total revenue 1,416,554 1,404,021

4,266,574 4,183,262











EXPENSES:









Property operating 121,735 119,021

339,404 335,420 Depreciation and amortization 334,944 316,175

1,016,193 953,309 Real estate taxes 118,031 119,315

349,404 344,950 Repairs and maintenance 23,979 23,632

73,752 73,507 Advertising and promotion 36,583 36,688

109,128 107,979 Home and regional office costs 45,865 32,714

144,892 106,093 General and administrative 8,032 12,172

27,528 35,713 Other 22,083 21,461

75,318 70,505 Total operating expenses 711,252 681,178

2,135,619 2,027,476











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 705,302 722,843

2,130,955 2,155,786











Interest expense (202,382) (199,469)

(599,541) (611,585) Income and other taxes (6,197) (10,118)

(23,309) (26,475) Income from unconsolidated entities 119,706 134,408

316,691 325,263 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of equity instruments 2,154 (5,452)

(4,846) 1,212 Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 10,141 -

12,822 144,949











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 628,724 642,212

1,832,772 1,989,150











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 83,636 85,111

242,216 262,722 Preferred dividends 834 834

2,503 2,503











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 544,254 $ 556,267

$ 1,588,053 $ 1,723,925























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.77 $ 1.80

$ 5.15 $ 5.57













Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)















September 30, December 31,

2019 2018 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 37,590,061 $ 37,092,670 Less - accumulated depreciation 13,707,832 12,884,539

23,882,229 24,208,131 Cash and cash equivalents 3,647,230 514,335 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 775,617 763,815 Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,121,558 2,220,414 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,614,109 1,769,488 Deferred costs and other assets 1,803,483 1,210,040 Total assets $ 33,844,226 $ 30,686,223





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 26,643,879 $ 23,305,535 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,324,110 1,316,861 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,568,150 1,536,111 Other liabilities 1,001,048 500,597 Total liabilities 30,537,187 26,659,104





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests in properties 226,887 230,163





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock)









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 42,502 42,748





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 320,435,256 and



320,411,571 issued and outstanding, respectively 32 32





Class B common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 9,748,255 9,700,418 Accumulated deficit (5,223,093) (4,893,069) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121,596) (126,017) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 13,574,296 and 11,402,103 shares, respectively (1,773,571) (1,427,431) Total stockholders' equity 2,672,529 3,296,681 Noncontrolling interests 407,623 500,275 Total equity 3,080,152 3,796,956 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,844,226 $ 30,686,223

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended

September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019 2018

2019 2018











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 766,740 $ 756,955

$ 2,285,848 $ 2,259,451 Other income 79,025 73,259

234,337 232,747 Total revenue 845,765 830,214

2,520,185 2,492,198











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 149,759 151,873

434,742 437,718 Depreciation and amortization 171,407 161,964

512,070 488,098 Real estate taxes 64,172 60,654

200,698 197,497 Repairs and maintenance 20,729 20,035

61,938 63,968 Advertising and promotion 19,831 20,318

63,852 65,425 Other 45,747 43,916

142,806 143,533 Total operating expenses 471,645 458,760

1,416,106 1,396,239











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 374,120 371,454

1,104,079 1,095,959











Interest expense (159,971) (163,855)

(473,914) (505,540) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net - -

21,587 25,792











NET INCOME $ 214,149 $ 207,599

$ 651,752 $ 616,211











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 108,792 $ 101,750

$ 332,078 $ 304,174











Our Share of Net Income 105,357 105,849

319,674 312,037 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (20,846) (21,526)

(62,413) (64,447) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in









Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements - -

(9,156) - Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in









Unconsolidated Entities, net - -

- (9,672) Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 84,511 $ 84,323

$ 248,105 $ 237,918











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre") and HBS Global Properties ("HBS"). For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)











September 30, December 31,



2019 2018

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,259,601 $ 18,807,449

Less - accumulated depreciation 7,263,363 6,834,633



11,996,238 11,972,816

Cash and cash equivalents 880,648 1,076,398

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 475,710 445,148

Deferred costs and other assets 581,435 390,818

Total assets $ 13,934,031 $ 13,885,180









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 15,217,266 $ 15,235,415

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 942,250 976,311

Other liabilities 521,518 344,205

Total liabilities 16,681,034 16,555,931









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,814,453) (2,738,201)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,934,031 $ 13,885,180









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,227,239) $ (1,168,216)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,540,770 1,594,198

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ 313,531 $ 425,982



Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre and

HBS Global Properties. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)



























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO





























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended











September 30,

September 30,











2019

2018

2019

2018



























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 628,724

$ 642,212

$ 1,832,772

$ 1,989,150

Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:













































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated

















properties



332,456

313,245

1,008,439

944,615



Our share of depreciation and amortization from

















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre and HBS 138,116

131,573

412,018

403,777



Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (10,141)

-

(12,822)

(144,949)



Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments (2,154)

5,452

4,846

(1,212)



Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in

















properties



(337)

(497)

181

(684)



Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization (4,790)

(4,380)

(14,608)

(13,564)



Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(3,939)

(3,939)

FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,080,561

$ 1,086,292

$ 3,226,887

$ 3,173,194





















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:















Diluted net income per share

$ 1.77

$ 1.80

$ 5.15

$ 5.57



Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties

















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated

















entities, including Klépierre and HBS, net of noncontrolling

















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.32

1.23

3.97

3.74



Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on,

















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.03)

-

(0.04)

(0.41)



Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of equity instruments (0.01)

0.02

0.01

-

Diluted FFO per share

$ 3.05

$ 3.05

$ 9.09

$ 8.90



























Details for per share calculations:











































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,080,561

$ 1,086,292

$ 3,226,887

$ 3,173,194

Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders (142,727)

(142,710)

(425,123)

(416,694)

Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 937,834

$ 943,582

$ 2,801,764

$ 2,756,500



























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 307,275

309,294

308,314

309,740

Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 46,763

46,779

46,782

46,822



























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 354,038

356,073

355,096

356,562



























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.05

$ 3.05

$ 9.09

$ 8.90

Percent Change



0.0%





2.1%

































Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre and HBS Global Properties. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO and FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:







































- Gains on land sales of $2.5 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $14.1 million and $3.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased income by $22.2 million and $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $66.0 million and $21.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases from acquisitions increased income by $1.3 million and $0.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and $4.0 million and $3.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SOURCE Simon

Related Links

http://www.simon.com

