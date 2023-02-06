Simon® Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

"I am extremely pleased with our fourth quarter results, concluding another successful and productive year for our Company," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "In 2022, we generated Funds From Operations of $4.5 billion and returned $2.8 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases. We executed over 14 million square feet of leases, completed 14 redevelopment and densification projects and opened a new Premium Outlet in Japan. We continue to strengthen our portfolio through our innovative and disciplined investment activities that will allow us to continue to deliver long-term cash flow growth."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $673.8 million , or $2.06 per diluted share, as compared to $503.2 million , or $1.53 per diluted share in 2021.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 includes non-cash after-tax gains from investment activity of $90.5 million , or $0.25 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share.

Net income in the prior year period included both a non-cash after tax gain of $10.9 million , or $0.03 per diluted share primarily related to investment activity and a loss on extinguishment of debt of $20.3 million , or $0.05 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share primarily related to investment activity and a loss on extinguishment of debt of , or per diluted share. Comparable Funds From Operations ("Comparable FFO") was $1.183 billion , or $3.15 per diluted share as compared to $1.170 billion , or $3.11 per diluted share in the prior year period. Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO of the Operating Partnership and Comparable FFO.

, or per diluted share as compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year period. Please see the accompanying reconciliation of consolidated net income to FFO of the Operating Partnership and Comparable FFO. Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.8% and portfolio NOI increased 6.3%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Year

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $2.136 billion , or $6.52 per diluted share, as compared to $2.246 billion , or $6.84 per diluted share in 2021.

, or per diluted share, as compared to , or per diluted share in 2021. Net income for 2022 includes non-cash after-tax gains from investment activity of $27.1 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share.

Net income in the prior year period included both gains of $0.55 per diluted share primarily related to retail real estate disposition activity and other activity which resulted in a net gain of $0.50 per diluted share.

per diluted share primarily related to retail real estate disposition activity and other activity which resulted in a net gain of per diluted share. Comparable FFO was $4.454 billion , or $11.87 per diluted share as compared to $4.303 billion , or $11.44 per diluted share in the prior year period.

, or per diluted share as compared to , or per diluted share in the prior year period. Domestic property NOI increased 4.8% and portfolio NOI increased 5.7%, in each case, compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy was 94.9% at December 31, 2022 , compared to 93.4% at December 31, 2021 , an increase of 1.5%.

, compared to 93.4% at , an increase of 1.5%. Base minimum rent per square foot was $55.13 at December 31, 2022 , compared to $53.91 at December 31, 2021 , an increase of 2.3%.

at , compared to at , an increase of 2.3%. Reported retailer sales per square foot was $753 , an increase of 5.6% for the trailing 12 months ended December 31, 2022 .

Development Activity

On October 20, 2022, Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets® (Fukaya City, Tokyo, Japan) opened with 296,300 square feet of high-quality, name brand stores. Fukaya-Hanazono Premium Outlets is the tenth Premium Outlet® Center in Japan.

Construction continues on redevelopment projects including The Falls (Miami, FL), Northgate Station (Seattle, WA), Southdale Center (Edina, MN), St. John's Town Center (Jacksonville, FL), Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto, CA) and Towne East Square (Wichita, KS).

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

The Company completed 20 non-recourse mortgage loans totaling approximately $2.3 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent), of which Simon's share was $1.4 billion. The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 5.33%.

As of December 31, 2022, Simon had approximately $7.8 billion of liquidity consisting of $1.3 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $6.5 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $1.80 for the first quarter of 2023. This is an increase of $0.15, or 9.1% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 10, 2023.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 17, 2023.

2023 Guidance

The Company currently estimates net income to be within a range of $6.35 to $6.60 per diluted share and Comparable FFO to be within a range of $11.70 to $11.95 per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2023.

The following table provides the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for the expected range of estimated net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share to estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share:

For the year ending December 31, 2023

Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $6.35 $6.60 Depreciation and amortization including Simon's share



of unconsolidated entities 5.35 5.35





Estimated Comparable FFO per diluted share $11.70 $11.95

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO, Comparable FFO per share and portfolio NOI growth which are financial performance measures not defined by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in this press release and in Simon's supplemental information for the quarter. FFO and NOI growth are financial performance measures widely used in the REIT industry. Our definitions of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained, and it is possible that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward–looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in economic and market conditions that may adversely affect the general retail environment, including but not limited to those caused by inflation, recessionary pressures, wars, such as in Ukraine, and supply chain disruptions; the inability to renew leases and relet vacant space at existing properties on favorable terms; the potential loss of anchor stores or major tenants; the inability to collect rent due to the bankruptcy or insolvency of tenants or otherwise; an increase in vacant space at our properties; the potential for violence, civil unrest, criminal activity or terrorist activities at our properties; natural disasters; the availability of comprehensive insurance coverage; the intensely competitive market environment in the retail industry, including e-commerce; security breaches that could compromise our information technology or infrastructure; the increased focus on ESG metrics and reporting; environmental liabilities; our international activities subjecting us to risks that are different from or greater than those associated with our domestic operations, including changes in foreign exchange rates; our continued ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws or regulations that result in adverse tax consequences; risks associated with the acquisition, development, redevelopment, expansion, leasing and management of properties; the inability to lease newly developed properties on favorable terms; the loss of key management personnel; uncertainties regarding the impact of pandemics, epidemics or public health crises, and the associated governmental restrictions on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and liquidity; changes in market rates of interest; the impact of our substantial indebtedness on our future operations, including covenants in the governing agreements that impose restrictions on us that may affect our ability to operate freely; any disruption in the financial markets that may adversely affect our ability to access capital for growth and satisfy our ongoing debt service requirements; any change in our credit rating; risks relating to our joint venture properties, including guarantees of certain joint venture indebtedness; and general risks related to real estate investments, including the illiquidity of real estate investments.

The Company discusses these and other risks and uncertainties under the heading "Risk Factors" in its annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company may update that discussion in subsequent other periodic reports, but except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

Ended December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,287,141 $ 1,224,913

$ 4,905,175 $ 4,736,719 Management fees and other revenues 31,853 28,102

116,904 106,483 Other income 80,904 73,123

269,368 273,587 Total revenue 1,399,898 1,326,138

5,291,447 5,116,789











EXPENSES:









Property operating 127,206 124,472

464,135 415,720 Depreciation and amortization 317,181 319,864

1,227,371 1,262,715 Real estate taxes 109,612 111,153

443,224 458,953 Repairs and maintenance 29,602 34,265

93,595 96,391 Advertising and promotion 35,364 26,618

107,793 114,303 Home and regional office costs 41,168 52,295

184,592 184,660 General and administrative 9,994 9,600

34,971 30,339 Other 45,566 56,338

152,213 140,518 Total operating expenses 715,693 734,605

2,707,894 2,703,599











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 684,205 591,533

2,583,553 2,413,190











Interest expense (200,901) (193,504)

(761,253) (795,712) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (20,289)

- (51,841) Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net 121,177 18,844

121,177 178,672 Income and other tax expense (52,344) (48,833)

(83,512) (157,199) Income from unconsolidated entities 213,635 220,699

647,977 782,837 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments, net 2,208 26

(61,204) (8,095) Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 4,768 5,254

5,647 206,855











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 772,748 573,730

2,452,385 2,568,707











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 98,128 69,655

312,850 319,076 Preferred dividends 834 834

3,337 3,337











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 673,786 $ 503,241

$ 2,136,198 $ 2,246,294























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 2.06 $ 1.53

$ 6.52 $ 6.84













Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







December 31, December 31,

2022 2021 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 38,326,912 $ 37,932,366 Less - accumulated depreciation 16,563,749 15,621,127

21,763,163 22,311,239 Cash and cash equivalents 621,628 533,936 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 823,540 919,654 Investment in TRG, at equity 3,074,345 3,305,102 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,561,112 1,661,943 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 3,511,263 3,075,375 Right-of-use assets, net 496,930 504,119 Investments held in trust - special purpose acquisition company - 345,000 Deferred costs and other assets 1,159,293 1,121,011 Total assets $ 33,011,274 $ 33,777,379





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 24,960,286 $ 25,321,022 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,491,583 1,433,216 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,699,828 1,573,105 Dividend payable 1,997 1,468 Lease liabilities 497,953 506,931 Other liabilities 535,736 540,912 Total liabilities 29,187,383 29,376,654





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 212,239 547,740





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $ 0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 41,435 41,763





Common stock, $ 0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 342,905,419 and



342,907,608 issued and outstanding, respectively 34 34





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,232,881 11,212,990 Accumulated deficit (5,926,974) (5,823,708) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (164,873) (185,186) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 15,959,628 and 14,295,983 shares, respectively (2,043,979) (1,884,441) Total stockholders' equity 3,138,524 3,361,452 Noncontrolling interests 473,128 491,533 Total equity 3,611,652 3,852,985 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,011,274 $ 33,777,379







Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)















For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2022 2021

2022 2021











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 752,541 $ 743,395

$ 2,894,611 $ 2,797,221 Other income 83,478 115,033

341,923 319,956 Total revenue 836,019 858,428

3,236,534 3,117,177











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 159,804 155,409

605,018 575,584 Depreciation and amortization 161,836 174,625

666,762 686,790 Real estate taxes 59,010 60,083

246,707 263,325 Repairs and maintenance 23,200 25,675

81,522 79,300 Advertising and promotion 22,058 19,962

74,776 72,441 Other 59,827 87,859

205,405 200,899 Total operating expenses 485,735 523,613

1,880,190 1,878,339











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 350,284 334,815

1,356,344 1,238,838











Interest expense (159,668) (152,445)

(599,245) (605,591) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 45,814 1,443

50,336 34,814 NET INCOME $ 236,430 $ 183,813

$ 807,435 $ 668,061











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 142,897 $ 89,779

$ 423,816 $ 333,304











Our Share of Net Income 93,533 94,034

383,619 334,757 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (14,956) (15,180)

(60,109) (64,974) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in - -

- (14,941) Other Income in the Consolidated Financial Statements









Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of Assets and Interests in - (541)

(2,532) (541) Unconsolidated Entities, net









Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 78,577 $ 78,313

$ 320,978 $ 254,301















Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)





December 31, December 31,



2022 2021

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 19,256,108 $ 19,724,242

Less - accumulated depreciation 8,490,990 8,330,891



10,765,118 11,393,351

Cash and cash equivalents 1,445,353 1,481,287

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 546,025 591,369

Right-of-use assets, net 143,526 154,561

Deferred costs and other assets 482,375 394,691

Total assets $ 13,382,397 $ 14,015,259









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 14,569,921 $ 15,223,710

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 961,984 995,392

Lease liabilities 133,096 158,372

Other liabilities 446,064 383,018

Total liabilities 16,111,065 16,760,492









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (2,796,118) (2,812,683)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 13,382,397 $ 14,015,259









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,232,086) $ (1,207,396)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 1,219,117 1,283,645

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (12,969) $ 76,249













Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Comparable FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

December 31,









2022

2021

2022

2021























Consolidated Net Income (D)

$ 772,748

$ 573,730

$ 2,452,385

$ 2,568,707 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:









































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



311,304

317,692

1,214,441

1,254,039

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 200,654

278,118

845,784

887,390

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (4,768)

(5,254)

(5,647)

(206,855)

Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E) -

-

-

3,177

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(240)

3,179

(2,738)

6,053

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (4,594)

(5,941)

(18,234)

(20,295)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,313)

(1,313)

(5,252)

(5,252) FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,273,791

$ 1,160,211

$ 4,480,739

$ 4,486,964

Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO (E) (2,208)

(26)

61,204

4,918

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

-

-

(118,428)

Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (after tax) (88,314)

(10,883)

(88,314)

(122,763)

Debt related charges

-

20,289

-

51,841 Comparable FFO of the Operating Partnership $ 1,183,269

$ 1,169,591

$ 4,453,629

$ 4,302,532















































Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share

$ 2.06

$ 1.53

$ 6.52

$ 6.84

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.35

1.57

5.44

5.64

Gain on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.55)

Unrealized losses excluded from FFO (E) -

-

-

0.01 Diluted FFO per share

$ 3.40

$ 3.09

$ 11.95

$ 11.94

Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO (E) (0.01)

-

0.16

0.01

Non-cash gain related to the reversal of a deferred tax liability within an international investment -

-

-

(0.32)

Gain on disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (after tax) (0.24)

(0.03)

(0.24)

(0.33)

Debt related charges

-

0.05

-

0.14 Comparable FFO per share

$ 3.15

$ 3.11

$ 11.87

$ 11.44























Details for per share calculations:







































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,273,791

$ 1,160,211

$ 4,480,739

$ 4,486,964 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(160,937)

(145,859)

(564,946)

(564,407) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders $ 1,112,854

$ 1,014,352

$ 3,915,793

$ 3,922,557























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 326,954

328,619

327,817

328,587 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 47,303

47,253

47,295

47,280























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 374,257

375,872

375,112

375,867























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share

$ 3.40

$ 3.09

$ 11.95

$ 11.94 Percent Change



10.0 %





0.1 %



























Comparable FFO per share

$ 3.15

$ 3.11

$ 11.87

$ 11.44 Percent Change



1.3 %





3.8 %





























Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Comparable FFO and Comparable FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $0.2 million and $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $15.8 million and $7.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments decreased income by ($3.9) million and ($5.0) million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($26.8) million and ($25.7) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased (decreased) income by $0.1 million and $0.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and ($0.2) million and ($0.6) million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

























(E) Unrealized (gains) losses excluded from FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of retail real estate.



























Unrealized (gains) losses included in FFO relate to mark-to-market fair value adjustments of publicly traded equity instruments of non-retail real estate.





















































SOURCE Simon