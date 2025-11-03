Simon® Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Increases Full Year 2025 Real Estate FFO per share guidance

Raises quarterly dividend by 4.8% year-over-year to $2.20 per share

Completes acquisition of remaining 12% interest in The Taubman Realty Group

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, today reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

"We delivered a strong quarter highlighted by excellent financial and operational performance," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "Healthy demand was seen across all our platforms and is reflected in our results. Occupancy gains continued, retailer sales accelerated, and cash flow increased. We are also pleased to have acquired the remaining interest in Taubman Realty Group."

Results for the Quarter

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $606.2 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, as compared to $475.2 million, or $1.46 per diluted share in 2024.

Funds From Operations ("FFO") was $1.228 billion, or $3.25 per diluted share as compared to $1.067 billion, or $2.84 per diluted share in the prior year.

Real Estate Funds From Operations ("Real Estate FFO") was $1.215 billion, or $3.22 per diluted share as compared to $1.144 billion, or $3.05 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 5.6%.

Domestic property Net Operating Income ("NOI") increased 5.1% and portfolio NOI increased 5.2% compared to the prior year period.

Results for the Nine Months

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $1.576 billion, or $4.83 per diluted share, as compared to $1.700 billion, or $5.22 per diluted share in 2024.

FFO was $3.421 billion, or $9.07 per diluted share as compared to $3.488 billion, or $9.30 per diluted share in the prior year.

Real Estate FFO was $3.484 billion, or $9.24 per diluted share as compared to $3.335 billion, or $8.90 per diluted share in the prior year, an increase of 3.8%.

Domestic property NOI increased 4.2% and portfolio NOI increased 4.5% compared to the prior year period.

U.S. Malls and Premium Outlets Operating Statistics

Occupancy at September 30, 2025 was 96.4%, a 0.2% increase compared to 96.2% at September 30, 2024.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $59.14 at September 30, 2025, compared to $57.71 at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.5%.

Reported retailer sales per square foot was $742 for the trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2025.

Acquisition Activity

On October 31, 2025, Simon closed on the acquisition of the remaining 12% interest in The Taubman Realty Group Limited Partnership which it did not own in exchange for 5.06 million limited partnership units in Simon Property Group, L.P.

Capital Markets and Balance Sheet Liquidity

During the quarter, the Company completed a two tranche senior notes offering totaling $1.5 billion. Combined, the two new issues of senior notes had a weighted-average term of 7.8 years and a weighted-average coupon rate of 4.775%.

During the first nine months, the Company completed 33 secured loan transactions totaling approximately $5.4 billion (U.S. dollar equivalent). The weighted average interest rate on these loans was 5.38%.

As of September 30, 2025, Simon had approximately $9.5 billion of liquidity consisting of $2.1 billion of cash on hand, including its share of joint venture cash, and $7.4 billion of available capacity under its revolving credit facilities.

Dividends

Today, Simon's Board of Directors declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $2.20 for the fourth quarter of 2025. This is an increase of $0.10, or 4.8% year-over-year. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 10, 2025.

Simon's Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend on its 8 3/8% Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: SPGPrJ) of $1.046875 per share, payable on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 17, 2025.

2025 Guidance

The Company's estimates for net income attributable to common stockholders per diluted share and Real Estate FFO per diluted share for the year ending December 31, 2025 are included in the table below and are reconciled in the Company's supplemental information. The Company is increasing its outlook for Real Estate FFO to $12.60 to $12.70 per diluted share.



Low High

End End Estimated net income attributable to common stockholders



per diluted share $6.74 $6.84 Estimated Real Estate FFO per diluted share $12.60 $12.70

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months

For the Nine Months

Ended September 30,

Ended September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 1,452,930 $ 1,339,824

$ 4,199,812 $ 3,958,236 Management fees and other revenues 36,925 33,461

108,648 96,103 Other income 111,717 107,425

264,583 327,227 Total revenue 1,601,572 1,480,710

4,573,043 4,381,566











EXPENSES:









Property operating 149,811 141,114

426,447 398,520 Depreciation and amortization 338,639 320,365

1,005,748 937,749 Real estate taxes 115,400 93,999

328,168 299,848 Repairs and maintenance 25,595 23,019

81,975 73,272 Advertising and promotion 38,645 34,138

109,211 101,046 Home and regional office costs 64,282 53,351

186,912 164,556 General and administrative 16,091 9,171

43,018 29,141 Other 40,195 37,784

106,837 120,384 Total operating expenses 788,658 712,941

2,288,316 2,124,516











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 812,914 767,769

2,284,727 2,257,050











Interest expense (242,790) (226,424)

(702,509) (678,382) (Loss) gain due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net (8,871) -

71,636 414,769 Income and other tax expense (15,114) (2,605)

(42,584) (55,170) Income from unconsolidated entities 143,916 58,504

297,150 66,375 Unrealized gains (losses) in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and









derivative instrument, net 2,243 (49,345)

(84,977) (54,132) Gain (loss) on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,









assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net 10,398 (1,228)

794 6,752











CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 702,696 546,671

1,824,237 1,957,262











Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 95,688 70,676

245,728 254,431 Preferred dividends 834 834

2,503 2,503











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 606,174 $ 475,161

$ 1,576,006 $ 1,700,328























BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:









Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 1.86 $ 1.46

$ 4.83 $ 5.22

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands, except share amounts)







September 30, December 31,

2025 2024 ASSETS:



Investment properties, at cost $ 42,619,293 $ 40,242,392 Less - accumulated depreciation 20,335,226 19,047,078

22,284,067 21,195,314 Cash and cash equivalents 1,552,577 1,400,345 Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 819,487 796,513 Investment in TRG, at equity 2,895,019 3,069,297 Investment in Klépierre, at equity 1,489,548 1,384,267 Investment in other unconsolidated entities, at equity 2,590,008 2,670,739 Right-of-use assets, net 529,116 519,607 Deferred costs and other assets 1,442,365 1,369,609 Total assets $ 33,602,187 $ 32,405,691





LIABILITIES:



Mortgages and unsecured indebtedness $ 25,789,055 $ 24,264,495 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenues 1,648,577 1,712,465 Cash distributions and losses in unconsolidated entities, at equity 1,747,430 1,680,431 Dividend payable 2,386 2,410 Lease liabilities 529,708 520,283 Other liabilities 910,495 626,155 Total liabilities 30,627,651 28,806,239





Commitments and contingencies



Limited partners' preferred interest in the Operating Partnership and noncontrolling



redeemable interests 244,965 184,729





EQUITY:



Stockholders' Equity



Capital stock (850,000,000 total shares authorized, $0.0001 par value, 238,000,000



shares of excess common stock, 100,000,000 authorized shares of preferred stock):









Series J 8 3/8% cumulative redeemable preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized,



796,948 issued and outstanding with a liquidation value of $39,847 40,531 40,778





Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 511,990,000 shares authorized, 343,060,687 and



342,945,839 issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33





Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, 8,000



issued and outstanding - -





Capital in excess of par value 11,618,355 11,583,051 Accumulated deficit (6,934,926) (6,382,515) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (281,298) (193,026) Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 16,598,627 and 16,675,701 shares, respectively (2,093,084) (2,106,396) Total stockholders' equity 2,349,611 2,941,925 Noncontrolling interests 379,960 472,798 Total equity 2,729,571 3,414,723 Total liabilities and equity $ 33,602,187 $ 32,405,691

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands)













For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024











REVENUE:









Lease income $ 758,148 $ 763,185

$ 2,265,844 $ 2,257,101 Other income 110,101 92,151

317,108 277,915 Total revenue 868,249 855,336

2,582,952 2,535,016











OPERATING EXPENSES:









Property operating 166,804 171,027

499,411 494,210 Depreciation and amortization 152,713 155,472

471,399 473,394 Real estate taxes 50,187 56,683

167,586 180,967 Repairs and maintenance 23,564 17,382

62,531 55,016 Advertising and promotion 20,963 20,098

65,586 63,292 Other 62,078 53,225

180,233 161,735 Total operating expenses 476,309 473,887

1,446,746 1,428,614











OPERATING INCOME BEFORE OTHER ITEMS 391,940 381,449

1,136,206 1,106,402











Interest expense (175,580) (176,583)

(520,944) (532,692) Gain on sale or disposal of, or recovery on, assets and interests in unconsolidated entities, net 1,217 -

1,217 -











NET INCOME $ 217,577 $ 204,866

$ 616,479 $ 573,710











Third-Party Investors' Share of Net Income $ 110,051 $ 104,298

$ 314,298 $ 291,517











Our Share of Net Income 107,526 100,568

302,181 282,193 Amortization of Excess Investment (A) (13,822) (14,404)

(42,158) (43,564) Our Share of Gain on Sale or Disposal of, or Recovery on, Assets and Interests in Unconsolidated Entities, net









(722) -

(722) -











Income from Unconsolidated Entities (B) $ 92,982 $ 86,164

$ 259,301 $ 238,629























Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre S.A. ("Klépierre"), The Taubman Realty Group ("TRG") and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.

Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands)











September 30, December 31,



2025 2024

Assets:





Investment properties, at cost $ 18,547,075 $ 18,875,241

Less - accumulated depreciation 9,058,890 8,944,188



9,488,185 9,931,053

Cash and cash equivalents 1,195,219 1,270,594

Tenant receivables and accrued revenue, net 512,706 533,676

Right-of-use assets, net 114,870 113,014

Deferred costs and other assets 550,523 531,059

Total assets $ 11,861,503 $ 12,379,396









Liabilities and Partners' Deficit:





Mortgages $ 13,593,433 $ 13,666,090

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, intangibles, and deferred revenue 1,004,424 1,037,015

Lease liabilities 106,488 104,120

Other liabilities 335,959 363,488

Total liabilities 15,040,304 15,170,713









Preferred units 67,450 67,450

Partners' deficit (3,246,251) (2,858,767)

Total liabilities and partners' deficit $ 11,861,503 $ 12,379,396









Our Share of:





Partners' deficit $ (1,259,415) $ (1,180,960)

Add: Excess Investment (A) 994,349 1,077,204

Our net Investment in unconsolidated entities, at equity $ (265,066) $ (103,756)











Note: The above financial presentation does not include any information related to our investments in Klépierre,

TRG and other platform investments. For additional information, see footnote B.



Simon Property Group, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (C) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)























Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to FFO and Real Estate FFO

























For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended









September 30,

September 30,









2025

2024

2025

2024























Consolidated Net Income (D)



$ 702,696

$ 546,671

$ 1,824,237

$ 1,957,262 Adjustments to Arrive at FFO:











































Depreciation and amortization from consolidated















properties



334,409

316,593

993,888

926,582

Our share of depreciation and amortization from















unconsolidated entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments 209,612

209,225

626,162

630,460

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (10,398)

1,228

(794)

(6,752)

Net (gain) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest holders in















properties



(1,231)

1,047

34

1,733

Noncontrolling interests portion of depreciation and amortization, gain on consolidation of properties,















and loss (gain) on disposal of properties (6,419)

(6,820)

(18,757)

(17,416)

Preferred distributions and dividends (1,126)

(1,239)

(3,377)

(3,772) FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,227,543

$ 1,066,705

$ 3,421,393

$ 3,488,097























FFO allocable to limited partners



165,045

139,191

460,136

454,729 FFO allocable to common stockholders

$ 1,062,498

$ 927,514

$ 2,961,257

$ 3,033,368















































FFO of the Operating Partnership

$ 1,227,543

$ 1,066,705

$ 3,421,393

$ 3,488,097

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 6,654

-

(53,727)

(311,077)

Other platform investments, net of tax (16,707)

28,306

30,884

104,089

Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net (2,243)

49,345

84,977

54,132 Real Estate FFO





$ 1,215,247

$ 1,144,356

$ 3,483,527

$ 3,335,241























Diluted net income per share to diluted FFO per share reconciliation:













Diluted net income per share



$ 1.86

$ 1.46

$ 4.83

$ 5.22

Depreciation and amortization from consolidated properties















and our share of depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated















entities, including Klépierre, TRG and other corporate investments, net of noncontrolling















interests portion of depreciation and amortization 1.42

1.37

4.25

4.10

(Gain) loss on acquisition of controlling interest, sale or disposal of, or recovery on,















assets and interests in unconsolidated entities and impairment, net (0.03)

0.01

(0.01)

(0.02) Diluted FFO per share



$ 3.25

$ 2.84

$ 9.07

$ 9.30

Loss (gain) due to disposal, exchange, or revaluation of equity interests, net of tax 0.02

-

(0.14)

(0.83)

Other platform investments, net of tax (0.04)

0.08

0.08

0.29

Unrealized (gains) losses in fair value of publicly traded equity instruments and derivative instrument, net (0.01)

0.13

0.23

0.14 Real Estate FFO per share



$ 3.22

$ 3.05

$ 9.24

$ 8.90









5.6 %





3.8 %



























Details for per share calculations:









































FFO of the Operating Partnership



$ 1,227,543

$ 1,066,705

$ 3,421,393

$ 3,488,097 Diluted FFO allocable to unitholders

(165,045)

(139,191)

(460,136)

(454,729) Diluted FFO allocable to common stockholders

$ 1,062,498

$ 927,514

$ 2,961,257

$ 3,033,368























Basic and Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 326,486

326,158

326,429

326,036 Weighted average limited partnership units outstanding 50,713

48,939

50,723

48,876 Basic and Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 377,199

375,097

377,152

374,912























Basic and Diluted FFO per Share



$ 3.25

$ 2.84

$ 9.07

$ 9.30 Percent Change





14.4 %





-2.5 %





Simon Property Group, Inc. Footnotes to Unaudited Financial Information

























Notes:















































(A) Excess investment represents the unamortized difference of our investment over equity in the underlying net assets of the related partnerships and joint ventures shown therein. The Company generally amortizes excess investment over the life of the related assets.

























(B) The Unaudited Joint Venture Combined Statements of Operations do not include any operations or our share of net income or excess investment amortization related to our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. Amounts included in Footnote D below exclude our share of related activity for our investments in Klépierre, TRG and other platform investments. For further information on Klépierre, reference should be made to financial information in Klépierre's public filings and additional discussion and analysis in our Form 10-K.

























(C) This report contains measures of financial or operating performance that are not specifically defined by GAAP, including FFO, FFO per share, Real Estate FFO and Real Estate FFO per share. FFO is a performance measure that is standard in the REIT business. We believe FFO provides investors with additional information concerning our operating performance and a basis to compare our performance with those of other REITs. We also use these measures internally to monitor the operating performance of our portfolio. Our computation of these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures reported by other REITs.



























We determine FFO based upon the definition set forth by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. Our main business includes acquiring, owning, operating, developing, and redeveloping real estate in conjunction with the rental of retail real estate. Gains and losses of assets incidental to our main business are included in FFO. We determine FFO to be our share of consolidated net income computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization, excluding gains and losses from extraordinary items, excluding gains and losses from the sale, disposal or property insurance recoveries of, or any impairment related to, depreciable retail operating properties, plus the allocable portion of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures based upon economic ownership interest, and all determined on a consistent basis in accordance with GAAP. However, you should understand that FFO does not represent cash flow from operations as defined by GAAP, should not be considered as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with GAAP as a measure of operating performance, and is not an alternative to cash flows as a measure of liquidity.

























(D) Includes our share of:













































- Gain on land sales of $18.5 million and $7.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $19.7 million and $15.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

























- Straight-line adjustments increased (decreased) income by $16.0 million and $3.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $21.9 million and ($5.1) million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

























- Amortization of fair market value of leases increased income by $0.3 million and $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.9 million and $0.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

