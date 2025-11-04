Simon® to Bring Sagefield™, A Curated Blend of Bespoke Retail, Culinary Artistry, and Design Excellence, to South Nashville

Nestled within the rolling hills of Williamson County, the 100-acre mixed-use center will feature first to market boutiques and iconic brands, creative farm-to-table restaurants and cafes, an organic market, thriving entertainment venues, energizing health and wellness concepts, and inviting outdoor spaces. In collaboration with renowned restaurateur and hotelier Sam Fox, through his company Author & Edit Hospitality, the development will feature a luxury hotel with signature restaurants, a world-class spa, a sports and social members club, and sophisticated amenities.

"This exciting new development will set a new standard for quiet luxury in metro Nashville and beyond," said Eric Sadi, Co-President, North American Real Estate at Simon. "Our vision is Sagefield becomes a destination unlike any other, one that embodies the very best of the region's allure coupled with a thoughtful blend of upscale boutique shopping, exceptional dining, elevated hospitality, and appealing lifestyle offerings."

The project's design and aesthetics will be carefully curated to seamlessly blend into the area's bucolic landscape and welcoming culture. With a true neighborhood feel, the pedestrian centered development will feature ample green spaces covering approximately 60% of the property, ambling walkways, nature trails, water features, and architecture that embraces the organic feel of the area's natural surroundings.

"Tennessee is one of the country's most dynamic, growing markets and our plans are uniquely designed to meet the area's increasing demand," said Mark Silvestri, President of Simon Development. "Once complete, Sagefield will truly be one-of-one, representing the very best of Simon's ingenuity in creating next-gen environments that elevate the region's appeal and quality of life."

Simon is collaborating on this project with Nashville-based Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners, a visionary company with expertise in placemaking and familiarity with the market.

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Adventurous Journeys ("AJ") Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager founded in 2008. AJ repositions real estate to build timeless, scalable businesses and brand platforms across hospitality, mixed-use, and residential sectors. Notable brands include Graduate Hotels®, Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts, and Field & Stream Lodge Co. The firm delivers transformative real estate by applying placemaking, inspired design, and hospitality principles to spaces overlooked or undervalued by traditional investment firms. The firm's current portfolio includes $5.9 billion of assets across 100+ properties and 50+ geographic markets. Learn more at www.ajcpt.com.

A 12-time James Beard Award nominee, Sam Fox built one of the country's most admired culinary portfolios through Fox Restaurant Concepts—launching over 170 restaurants and creating brands like True Food Kitchen, The Henry, Flower Child and North Italia. Today, Fox is shaping a new standard for luxury hospitality through his company Author & Edit Hospitality. The company's collection includes The Global Ambassador, an internationally inspired hotel in Arizona that has already amassed a MICHELIN Key in 2024 and 2025, been named amongst the "Best New Hotels in the World" by Esquire, and recognized on Conde Nast Traveler's coveted "2024 Hot List", amongst other honors. The collection also features the remarkable The Twelve Thirty Club at 5th and Broadway in Nashville, a destination that garners national acclaim for its vibrant atmosphere and elevated dining experience.

