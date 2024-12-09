Simon® to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2024 U.S. Financial Services Conference

News provided by

Simon

Dec 09, 2024, 06:59 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today that the Company will present at the Goldman Sachs 2024 U.S. Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company's website at investors.simon.com. An online replay will be available following the presentation at the same location.

About Simon
Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

SOURCE Simon

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Simon® Reports 6.4% Portfolio Traffic Increase on Black Friday Weekend, with a 7.1% gain reported at Simon's Malls nationwide

Simon® Reports 6.4% Portfolio Traffic Increase on Black Friday Weekend, with a 7.1% gain reported at Simon's Malls nationwide

Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, saw a...
Simon: Your One-Stop Shop for the Holidays

Simon: Your One-Stop Shop for the Holidays

Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, invites...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Real Estate

Real Estate

Real Estate

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Retail

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics