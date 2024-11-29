Simon: Your One-Stop Shop for the Holidays

From hot holiday deals to visiting Santa, Simon invites shoppers to "Meet Me @themall™" and make memories across generations this season

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon®, a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, invites shoppers to "Meet Me @themall™" this holiday season to find great deals on gifts, experience the joy of family-friendly activities and make memories across generations in a festive atmosphere at Simon centers nationwide.

With more than 2 billion annual visits to its premium retail destinations, 153 million annual website visits to its core consumer-facing websites and more than 3,000 engaged retailers, Simon is the ultimate one-stop shop for the holidays.

Simon is kicking off the season with a holiday-themed version of its "Meet Me @themall™" ad campaign to invite shoppers to centers for Black Friday and beyond.

An extension of the Generation Z-focused campaign Simon launched earlier this year, Meet Me @themall™ blends '80s and '90s nostalgia with a new generation who wants to shop, eat, stay and play at the mall as much as their parents do. The ad, which features a cast of recognizable social media creators and influencers, highlights the shared love of connecting in person at the mall – and features a special song remix for the holidays.

A time and place to gather together

That spirit of connection will play out at Simon centers across the country this season, as a new generation of parents brings their kids to the mall to meet Santa. Nationwide, Simon hosts an estimated 275,000 families to see Santa each year. Parents can reserve an appointment to make the process even more convenient or even make a "Signature Santa" appointment for 15 minutes of one-on-one time – including extra perks! And, at many centers, the family pet can take photos with Santa too.

It's just one of many opportunities to make memories throughout the holidays. Shoppers will also enjoy the dining and entertainment breaks they deserve, along with the joy of holiday concerts and other festive community activities. Approximately 150 Simon centers will support local organizations through philanthropic programs and events this holiday season.

"Simon malls are the ultimate one-stop shop to make your holiday season convenient, fun and memorable," said Lee Sterling, Chief Marketing Officer at Simon. "When everyone is pressed for time, Simon helps you make the most of every moment. Our retailers have great deals and can serve as your guide to keep up with the latest trends. And shopping is just a part of the holiday experience at Simon - the decorations, sounds and smells, coupled with our holiday events, make the mall such a special place to make memories with friends and family."

The hottest items at the best prices, with maximum convenience

At Simon centers, shoppers will find everything they're looking for in one convenient location. Shoppers can touch and try items before they buy, then instantly cross those to-dos off their list.

It all starts on Black Friday – the ultimate in-person holiday shopping experience that connects generations and provides great deals. Extended holiday hours throughout the season will help shoppers maximize their time, especially with the later Thanksgiving and more compressed season.

And while approximately 85% of total sales occur in-store, Simon is committed to making 100% of the shopping experience convenient for our shoppers. That's why we launched ShopSimon™, our newest innovation – the mall that never closes. Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week via the ShopSimon™ app and ShopSimon.com, ShopSimon™ offers great deals for on sale and outlet products from more than 360 retailers.

Another digital offering, Simon Search, allows you to see over 2 million products available in-store and online, and how much they cost.

By blending digital and in-person shopping, Simon offers the best of both to get consumers the items they want at the right time and at a great price.

About Simon

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

