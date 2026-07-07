Simonton Windows & Doors Catalog Now Available in Paradigm Vendo for In-Home Sales

MIDDLETON, Wis., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm is excited to announce the addition of two new Simonton Windows & Doors series products to Paradigm Vendo. The Madeira and Daylight Max series of windows and doors can now be quoted by Simonton dealers in the western part of the country, joining the Harbor Light and ComfortSmart series already available to dealers in the East.

Paradigm Vendo is the preferred sales solution for Simonton dealers and contractors.

This is more than a catalog update. It is another step toward a better in-home sales experience. With these additional Simonton products now available in Paradigm Vendo, dealers and contractors have a clearer sales path from quote to close, supported by Cornerstone Building Brands's centralized catalog and pricing data.

The launch also marks an important moment for Paradigm Vendo as the sales solution of choice for Simonton dealers and contractors. Adding the Madeira and Daylight Max series expands Paradigm Vendo's product offering nationally. This builds on existing Simonton product availability in the East Coast and Midwest; the Comfort Smart and Harbor Light series were made available late 2025. This gives Simonton dealers access to the preferred products they sell in the home.

"This is an important milestone for Paradigm and for our partnership with Cornerstone Building Brands," said Jess Williamson, Vice President of Manufacturer, Distributor, Retailer Division at Paradigm. "By bringing Simonton products into Paradigm Vendo, dealers can offer a top remodeling brand while streamlining the sales process and providing a more connected in-home selling experience."

Cornerstone Building Brands has been a long-time Paradigm customer and an established user of Paradigm Omni for configuration, pricing, and quoting. Launching Simonton within Paradigm Vendo extends that relationship in a practical way by connecting manufacturer product data to the dealer sales experience, where speed, clarity, and consistency matter most.

"This launch is about making it easier for dealers to do business with us," said Pete Placido, Vice President of Sales, Dealer Channel at Cornerstone Building Brands. "By offering Simonton products through Paradigm Vendo, we are giving dealers and contractors a simpler, more consistent way to quote and sell in the home, helping them move faster, serve customers better, and grow with confidence."

This launch builds on momentum already underway within the Cornerstone Building Brands portfolio. Product lines such as SoftLite and Harvey Building Products are already available in Paradigm Vendo and have seen strong adoption among Cornerstone Building Brands dealers. Adding the Simonton Madeira and Daylight Max series expands that offering and gives dealers access to even more of the products their customers are looking for.

For Paradigm, this is more than just offering a new catalog in Paradigm Vendo. It reflects a more connected partnership model, one built around training, marketing support, dealer onboarding, and a coordinated go-to-market approach. This partnership is not only about making products readily available. It is about helping manufacturers and dealers work together more effectively to support product adoption, faster quoting, and a better sales experience. When dealers have better tools, they sell more confidently. When manufacturers make it easier to quote their products, those products get in front of more customers. And when the sales experience becomes clearer and more connected, everyone wins.

About Cornerstone Building Brands: Cornerstone Building Brands is a leading manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and Repair & Remodel (R&R) markets. Our market-leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands' broad, multi-channel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes approximately 19,400 team members at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship is embedded in our culture and guides our commitment to responsible growth, environmental care and community impact.

About Paradigm: WTS Paradigm, LLC provides technology solutions serving customers in both new construction and renovation markets by increasing sales and operational efficiencies. Our customers include renovation contractors, dealers, lumberyards, distributors, retailers, and manufacturers. Paradigm Vendo, available at info.paradigmvendo.com, is one of Paradigm's premium product lines purpose-built for renovation contractors. myparadigm.com

SOURCE Paradigm