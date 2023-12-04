SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio

News provided by

SimplePin

04 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, announces that they added James G Parker Insurance Associates to their growing client portfolio.

James G Parker Insurance Associates will utilize SimplePin's system to automate and streamline their digital payments and receivables process, support their online digital sales, and improve their overall customer experience. The SimplePin solution makes it easy for customers to receive and pay their invoices, online or offline.

Continue Reading
SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio.
SimplePin, a FinTech company strategically designed for the insurance industry, announces it has added James G Parker Insurance Associates to its client portfolio.

CEO of SimplePin, Metod Topolnik, said, "The insurance industry is always changing and SimplePin strives to be at the helm of that change, pushing innovation and creativity to produce the best products available. As the industry transitions from traditional to digital to meet customer expectations and maintain profit margins, you will find SimplePin leading the pack. We are experiencing an ever-growing demand for our solution, as it eliminates operational friction, improves customer experience, and significantly reduces fees for our clients."

SimplePin is the leading cloud-based digital payment network, dedicated to remaining the #1 choice in insurance premium payment solutions. Their latest technological advancement, SimpleMatch, has set a new standard across the insurance industry by alleviating common month-end headaches. The innovative solution effortlessly reconciles all receivables and posts them to the AMS. SimplePin offers brokers a solution to capture all agency bill payments, automatically matching and posting to a system of record and reconciling the GL.

About James G Parker Insurance Associates
James G Parker Insurance Associates started out with a single office and a goal to provide their clients with the very best in insurance products, services, and protection. The agency is recognized as one of the top 100 privately held insurance agencies in the nation by the Insurance Journal, with offices located throughout the state of California.
https://jgparker.com/ 

About SimplePin
SimplePin is paving a new path as the leader in cloud-based digital payment networks, offering their customers a solution that captures all agency bill payments and automatically matches them to a system of record, seamlessly reconciling the GL. Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL – SimplePin offers the most innovative payments infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.
www.simplepin.com

SOURCE SimplePin

Also from this source

SimplePin welcomes Innovate Insurance Agency Inc

SimplePin welcomes Innovate Insurance Agency Inc

SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, happily welcomes Innovate Insurance Agency Inc as a new client. ...
SimplePin has been chosen by The Daniel and Henry Co. to improve their payments process

SimplePin has been chosen by The Daniel and Henry Co. to improve their payments process

SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, has been chosen to automate The Daniel and Henry Co.'s digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.