SimplePin named Winner of 2023 Wealth & Finance Magazine FinTech Award

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin was named a winner of the 2023 FinTech Awards by Wealth & Finance Magazine, a publication committed to providing top-tier international business content. The FinTech Award, now in its seventh year, aims to honor preeminent businesses operating in the FinTech field. 

The FinTech industry is booming with innovation and automation at its helms, and these terms are proving to be more than catchy corporate jargon; they are steadfast priorities and values held by leaders, like SimplePin. Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL, SimplePin stands out as a titan in technological advancements in payment and receivable reconciliation in the insurance vertical across the North Americas.

Founder and CEO, Metod Topolnik, is happy to receive this esteemed award which recognizes SimplePin as "a leader in financial technology, implementing new methods to enhance the consumer experience […] and improving the client journey". "The hard work and determination of our team and partners is reflected in our products, as is the recognition that we are the leading solution in the US and Canada" Topolnik stated.

SimplePin is also excited to debut their latest technological advancement, SimpleMatch–the key to alleviating common month-end challenges many in the insurance industry face. This innovative solution effortlessly reconciles all receivables and posts them to the AMS. 

For more information about SimplePin, please visit www.SimplePin.com

Media Contact: Stephanie Ryan
[email protected]

