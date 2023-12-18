SimplePin propels innovation and redefines digital payments for the insurance industry with new client, Axis

SimplePin

18 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, the pioneering cloud-based payments infrastructure provider tailored for the insurance industry, proudly announces the addition of Axis to its esteemed client portfolio. This strategic collaboration signifies a significant step forward in simplifying payment acceptance and enhancing the overall customer experience for Axis, leveraging SimplePin's advanced FinTech solutions.

Founder and CEO of SimplePin, Metod Topolnik, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our team is thrilled to embark on this journey with Axis. Aligning with like-minded individuals who prioritize customer-centric values and digital efficiency is truly gratifying. In an ever-evolving insurance landscape, SimplePin remains committed to driving change, pushing the boundaries of innovation, and delivering unparalleled products."

SimplePin is revolutionizing the insurance landscape

SimplePin has earned recognition throughout the insurance industry for revolutionizing back-office accounting and reconciliation processes. The platform excels in digitizing both customer and staff experiences, providing a seamless interface for receiving and paying invoices. SimplePin's state-of-the-art system ensures real-time matching and posting of receipts to receivables, automates general ledger reconciliation, and offers a comprehensive range of integrated payment options for eCommerce and digital sales.

The collaboration with Axis is a testament to SimplePin's ongoing commitment to enhancing operational efficiency, optimizing financial processes, and setting new standards in the digital payments landscape for insurance.

About Axis

Axis Insurance delivers innovative insurance coverage that serves businesses, individuals, and high net worth clients' unique needs. Founded in 2010 from a coalition of BC-based brokerages dating back to 1928, Axis Insurance stands as a pinnacle of expertise in risk management and insurance services. With roots in Western Canada, their team of over 150 seasoned professionals offers unparalleled insight and innovative solutions to the industry. Through their Assurex Global network, they extend their reach, serving clients both domestically and internationally, with a blend of local understanding and global perspective.

https://axisinsurance.ca/ 

About SimplePin  

SimplePin is a leading Palm Beach-based FinTech company specializing in cloud-based payments infrastructure for the insurance industry. With a focus on innovation, SimplePin transforms traditional back-office processes, digitizes customer interactions, and offers a robust platform for streamlined payment solutions. For more information on SimplePin and its innovative solutions, please visit www.simplepin.com.

