SimplePin, the leading cloud-based digital payment solution for the insurance industry, welcomes Mountain West Insurance aboard as a new client

SimplePin

Dec. 11, 2023

HOBE SOUND, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin is a FinTech company with a bold vision to simplify financial operations, focusing on making these operations seamless through technology. As the end of the year approaches, SimplePin is proud to welcome Mountain West Insurance aboard as a new client.

"What separates us from others in the arena," comments SimplePin's Director of Product, Seth Baumwell, "is our sophisticated understanding of payments, receivables, and insurance. Our new product, SimpleMatch, processes and posts offline payments – solving problems that many in the insurance industry face in an unprecedented way. We make the complex simple, making our customers' lives better with amazing products and the highest level of service."

SimplePin is known across the insurance industry for transforming back-office accounting and reconciliation processes, digitizing customer and staff experiences, and harnessing the ability to process all forms of incoming payments. SimplePin's system matches and posts receipts to receivables in real time, automatically reconciles the general ledger, and offers comprehensive integrated payment options for eCommerce and digital sales.

About Mountain West Insurance
Mountain West Insurance & Financial Services, LLC is an independent agency offering both insurance and financial service solutions in Colorado and over 30 states across the US. They write all lines of insurance, including; Auto, Home, Farm, Commercial, Health, and more. Their representatives have been servicing satisfied customers for over 30 years. Their mission in business is to understand the needs of each customer and exceed all expectations. They are a single source solution for any insurance and financial service needs.
https://www.mtnwst.com/ 

About SimplePin
SimplePin is paving a new path as the leader in cloud-based digital payment networks, offering their customers a solution that captures all agency bill payments and automatically matches them to a system of record, seamlessly reconciling the GL. Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL – SimplePin offers the most innovative payments infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.
www.simplepin.com

