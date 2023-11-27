SimplePin welcomes Innovate Insurance Agency Inc

Titan of the Insurance and FinTech industries, SimplePin, proudly announces it has added Innovate Insurance Agency Inc. as a new client.

PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimplePin, a cloud-based payments infrastructure provider for the insurance industry, happily welcomes Innovate Insurance Agency Inc as a new client. SimplePin will streamline payment acceptance and customer experience for Innovate Insurance Agency Inc, making it easy for them to receive and pay invoices. Director of Product at SimplePin, Seth Baumwell, said, "We are excited to onboard Innovate Insurance Agency Inc onto our platform. We appreciate partnering with customers who understand the value technology brings to them as well as their customer's journey. Our specialized software provides a seamless solution to each of our clients, and we know it will make large improvements to the Innovate Insurance team's day to day functioning."

SimplePin is known across the insurance industry for transforming back-office accounting and reconciliation processes, digitizing customer and staff experiences, and harnessing the ability to process all forms of incoming payments. SimplePin's system matches and posts receipts to receivables in real time, automatically reconciles the general ledger, and offers comprehensive integrated payment options for eCommerce and digital sales.

About Innovate Insurance Agency Inc
Innovate Insurance Agency Inc is a bilingual (English and Spanish) firm located in Clifton, New Jersey. Offering insurance for auto, home, business, and commercial needs, they are committed to providing unique and high-quality coverage to each client at an affordable price. Innovate Insurance Agency Inc prides themselves on their talented team who utilize cutting-edge services to address the varying needs of each individual customer. As an independent agency, they work with a wide variety of top carriers to find the best coverage for every situation.
https://innovateinsagency.com/

About SimplePin
SimplePin is the leading cloud-based digital payment network for the insurance industry, offering brokers a solution to capture all agency bill payments including digital, online and off-line, automatically matching and posting to the system of record and reconciling the GL.
Founded in Montreal, Canada and headquartered in Palm Beach, FL - SimplePin offers the most innovative payments infrastructure for the insurance industry to date.
www.simplepin.com

