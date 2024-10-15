Integrity's best-in-class technology and wide range of resources will help accelerate the agency's mission to help more American seniors navigate the complexities of Medicare

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has partnered with Simpler Horizons Insurance Solutions ("Simpler Horizons") a leading independent marketing organization based in Los Angeles, California, and led by Elka Soussana. Financial details of the partnership were not disclosed.

Simpler Horizons Insurance Solutions and Integrity Partner to Expand Medicare Offerings through Enhanced Client-Centered Approach

Distinguished by its diversity and client-centered approach, Simpler Horizons connects clients with Medicare offerings that best meet their individual needs. Soussana sets an exceptional standard of treating agents and brokers with respect and appreciation, with this leadership style being further demonstrated through the agency's longstanding client relationships. The agency is guided by a collaborative, inclusive mentality that supports every member and celebrates each success.

"Just like our world-class team at Integrity, Elka is building a strong legacy of excellence — creating long-term success for her company as well as the clients and brokers she serves," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Elka has coupled her industry and life experience with her faith, hard work and compassion, becoming a respected leader who has driven the agency she leads to incredible success. Through this partnership, the Simpler Horizons team will streamline operations, expand product lines and enjoy greater support and technology offerings — all of which greatly benefit agents, brokers, and ultimately, the consumers they serve. Elka's community involvement and high standards of service are perfectly aligned with our core values, and we are so pleased to welcome her and everyone at Simpler Horizons to the Integrity family."

"Integrity offers the same empathetic, client-centered approach that my agency is known for, while keeping my brokers fully compliant and up to date," explained Elka Soussana, President and CEO of Simpler Horizons. "Many seniors view finding Medicare coverage a confusing, tedious process. We help our brokers bring that process to life by treating clients with the utmost integrity, respect and compassion, and by customizing solutions best suited for each client's specific needs. We've been excited to see exponential growth and increased production that come from utilizing the Integrity platform — especially LeadCENTER and MedicareCENTER. By streamlining core business functions, this partnership empowers me to spend more time strengthening relationships in the community and growing my agency by expanding into new markets. Working in this industry has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life, and with Integrity's proven support, I know we will accelerate our success!"

Integrity's revolutionary, full-stack technology platform facilitates a more harmonious client experience for agents and brokers by moving clients seamlessly through acquisition and enrollment to ongoing relationship management. Brokers can build deeper relationships with clients and deliver stronger life and health coverage recommendations using MedicareCENTER and LifeCENTER solutions, which integrate with Ask Integrity™, the industry's leading AI-powered, voice-activated assistant. They can also use LeadCENTER to efficiently manage and follow up on leads and improve the client acquisition process. All partners can impact growth by utilizing Integrity's insightful leadership guidance, meaningful data and analytics, and continuous innovation.

Integrity's network of partners offers invaluable experience and perceptive insight designed to help agencies like Simpler Horizons better deliver on their mission to serve. Comprised of industry visionaries and trailblazers, this esteemed group of experts is helping Americans prepare for the good days ahead by integrating life, health and wealth planning into more holistic solutions. Their collaboration greatly humanizes the insurance and financial services processes for all stakeholders, which leads to improved healthcare outcomes and greater client satisfaction.

For more information about Simpler Horizons Insurance Solutions' partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integrity.com/SimplerHorizons.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its broad partner network of agents and advisors, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's proprietary, cutting-edge technology helps expand the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders using an omnichannel approach. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them compliantly through its nationwide distribution network. Providing best-in-class service to their clients and consumers is at the center of Integrity's holistic approach to life, health and wealth protection. The company and its partners focus on helping families and individuals prepare for the good days ahead, so they can make the most of what life brings. For more information, visit www.integrity.com.

About Simpler Horizons

Simpler Horizons Insurance Solutions is a leading Medicare-focused agency dedicated to helping seniors navigate their healthcare options with ease and confidence. Since 2012, Simpler Horizons has provided personalized Medicare solutions to thousands of seniors nationwide. The agency's team of licensed agents is committed to simplifying the Medicare process, offering year-round support, education and tailored guidance. As a trusted community partner, Simpler Horizons goes beyond the enrollment process, ensuring clients have the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions throughout their healthcare journey. For Simpler Horizons, simplifying Medicare is more than a mission — it's a promise to be there every step of the way. For more information, visit www.simplerhorizons.com.

