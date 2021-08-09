Simplicity Acquires Advisors Resource, LLC and Adds Industry Vets Tim Mastel, Dave Wohlwend, and Tom Burns as Partners

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity") today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based Advisors Resource, LLC ("Advisors Resource"), a leading provider of insurance, annuity and LTC products. Founded in 2006, Advisors Resource is the 26th distribution business to join Simplicity. As part of the transaction, Principal and Advisors Resource's founder, Tim Mastel, Principal Dave Wohlwend, and Chief Growth Officer, Tom Burns, join Simplicity as Partners. Together they will continue the day-to-day management of the business.

"Under Tim and Dave's direction, Advisors Resource has built a strong reputation for outstanding partnership and service, in driving their agents' businesses forward. By adding industry leader Tom Burns to an already strong team, Advisors Resource has accumulated a collective business acumen and customer-centric vision that aligns with Simplicity's approach. We are thrilled to welcome Tim, Dave, Tom, and their teammates to Simplicity," said Bruce Donaldson, President and CEO of Simplicity. "Their backgrounds and expertise -- Tim and Dave who built the company focusing on the needs of the independent advisor, and Tom, with a comprehensive background in distribution and relationship management -- will be invaluable to the continued success of our organization."

"Dave and I started out in this business together more than two-and-a-half decades ago, joining forces officially in 2008, and welcoming Tom in 2019. We have grown the business over the years by providing unique ideas and keeping a laser focus on service," said Tim Mastel, Principal and Co-Owner of Advisors Resource. "Our team is excited to join the Simplicity Group and leverage all the company has to offer to continue serving our agent/advisor partners to the best of our abilities."

"One of the main reasons we are excited to be part of Simplicity is our shared dedication for our clients' businesses and our drive to help them succeed," said Dave Wohlwend, Principal. "Our team at Advisors Resource is second to none and we look forward to combining our talent with the resources of Simplicity to enhance the entire experience with our advisors.

"I have known and respected the values of the Simplicity team for many years," said Tom Burns, Chief Growth Officer of Advisors Resource. "I'm looking forward to this partnership, working together to drive continued growth for our combined organization."

About Advisors Resource LLC

Advisors Resource, LLC is a results-driven marketing organization focused on helping independent agents and advisors increase their life insurance and annuity business. Learn more at www.advisorsres.com

About Simplicity Group

The Simplicity Group is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing financial product distribution companies, which has had 26 distribution businesses join its partnership. Each of Simplicity's operating businesses is directed by its local management team and benefits from access to Simplicity's group resources. Through partnership with top distribution organizations and technology companies, Simplicity seeks to provide compelling business solutions that will attract the industry's best leadership, talent, advisors, agents, and future partners.

Simplicity supports independent financial advisors and agents across the country with investment, annuity, and life insurance solutions with a focus on client education, consumer value and partnership. For more information about Simplicity, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com

