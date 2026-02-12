Simplicity Acquires LeSourd Partners, Welcoming Three New Partners: Jake LeSourd, Diane Covin, and Kim Roberts

SUMMIT, N.J., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplicity Group ("Simplicity"), a holistic financial planning firm combining the best of accumulation and protection strategies and solutions, today announced the acquisition of LeSourd Partners ("LeSourd"), a premier brokerage general agency based in Birmingham, AL. This strategic move expands Simplicity's national footprint and welcomes industry veterans Jake LeSourd, Diane Covin, and Kim Roberts as the Group's newest Partners.

Simplicity is a leader in holistic financial planning and specializes in integrating accumulation and protection strategies to provide comprehensive client solutions. The addition of the LeSourd team reinforces Simplicity's commitment to high-caliber life insurance expertise and advisor support.

"Jake, Kim, and Diane are exceptional leaders, and we are thrilled to welcome them as Partners. Their expertise, combined with Simplicity's robust marketing and wealth management tools, will empower LeSourd's advisors to elevate their service and grow their impact instantly," said Bruce Donaldson, Partner and CEO of Simplicity.

Jake LeSourd added, "Our partnership with Simplicity Group opens doors to resources we've always wanted for our advisors. Between their institutional scale and the depth of their product platform, we are now better equipped than ever to support our clients. We're excited to contribute to Simplicity's collective growth while setting a new benchmark for excellence in our industry."

About LeSourd Partners

LeSourd Partners is a financial services firm dedicated to providing relationship-based assistance to financial professionals. For more information, please visit https://lesourdpartners.com/.

About Simplicity Group

Simplicity is the leading partner for advisors, financial institutions, and consumers by delivering the best combination of wealth accumulation and financial protection products that meet the needs of a consumer-oriented holistic financial plan. As one of the fastest growing partnerships in the financial services industry, Simplicity offers an unrivalled array of tools and technologies to grow and protect wealth, which can be accessed through affiliation, outsourcing, or joining the partnership. In an ever-changing environment, Simplicity's commitment to working in our clients' best interest is unwavering and has always been anchored to our commitment to Education, Value, and Partnership. For more information, please visit: www.simplicitygroup.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

Denielle Webb, Simplicity Group – P: 347-204-7181 / E: [email protected]

SOURCE SIMPLICITY FINANCIAL MARKETING